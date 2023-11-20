UK Student Unions and Groups Partner with Launch of Campus Safety SOS App, Flare

Alongside the launch of Flare, an emergency SOS app for student safety, the Cambridge University-founded startup, CAUSE, today announced key partnerships with student unions and groups across the UK. Flare is an SOS app that allows users to rapidly send emergency messages to trusted contacts over text. The app has been developed by a team of recent graduates from King’s College, Cambridge. Flare is the first digital app produced by their startup, CAUSE.

Designed to address campus safety concerns, Flare allows users to swiftly release emergency messages to friends and family. With a single tap on your phone’s lock screen, an emergency alert is sent to a preset contact. The accessible and easy-to-use functionality positions Flare as a valuable safety companion for students.

Flare’s adoption is rapidly expanding, finding resonance with student unions and groups that share the app’s vision for campus inclusivity and safety. Partners sit on Flare’s Advisory Board, which will regularly meet to promote an agenda for championing campus safety across the UK.

Trinity College Students’ Union (TCSU), the largest college students’ union in Cambridge University, has partnered with Flare. TCSU President Naomi Vince commented:

“Student safety on nights out is one of the biggest concerns for University Students’ Unions. Enjoying nightlife is a staple of the university student experience and with Flare, safety is made a priority so students can go out and have fun worry-free. Supporting a platform that helps our students was an obvious decision.”

Students Against Sexual Harassment and Assault (SASHA) at the University of Leeds has also become one of Flare’s founding partners. Kay Corbin, SASHA Secretary, explained:

“SASHA is incredibly excited to begin working with Flare, a company whose remarkable dedication to enhancing personal safety perfectly complements our mission. This partnership represents a pivotal moment for us, as it strengthens our ability to serve and protect our student community. Flare’s innovative solutions and proactive approach align seamlessly with our commitment to student support. We are confident that this collaboration will help us foster a culture of safety and well-being within the student community, setting new standards for student security.”

Gabriel Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of Flare’s parent company, CAUSE, commented on the app’s partnerships:

“Flare isn’t just an app; it’s a movement that is all about creating safer communities. We’re thrilled to see the positive response from the student community and we are committed to continuously enhancing Flare to champion safety in university communities.”

Flare’s launch is bolstered by a growing list of youth and community-led partners, currently including:

Trinity College Students’ Union, University of Cambridge

Royal Academy of Music Students’ Union, University of London

It Happens Here, King’s College London

Labour and Co-operative Society, King’s College London

Environmental Society, Imperial College London

Labour and Co-operative Society, University College London

Students for Global Health, University College London

Sexpression, University of Birmingham

Students Against Sexual Harassment and Assault (SASHA), University of Leeds

Vegetarian and Vegan Society, University of Liverpool

Enactus Society, University of York

Amnesty International Society, Roehampton University

Skin For All

Groundswell Project UK

