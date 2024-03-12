UK’s largest recruitment agency is funding Aston University undergraduate scholarships

Pertemps has donated £50k to the University for 10 student scholarships.

It follows the company’s donations to Aston Medical School, including a medical PhD and involving their staff in the University’s Degree Apprenticeship programme.

Carmen Watson, chairperson of Pertemps, also shared her career experiences and offered advice on securing placements.

The UK’s largest recruitment agency is supporting students from low income families at Aston University by funding a number of undergraduate scholarships.

The donation from Pertemps will provide scholarships for 10 students with household incomes below £25,000.

The company has long been a supporter of Aston University, having previously donated towards Aston Medical School, including a medical PhD, involving its staff in the University’s Degree Apprenticeship programme and supporting Aston University’s careers and placements team with employment opportunities for students.

Carmen Watson, chairperson of Pertemps, met with Aston University scholarship ambassadors at Aston Students’ Union on 6 March to discuss her career experiences and offer advice on securing placements and entering the workforce.

Carmen, who is also a visiting professor at Aston Business School, received an honorary doctorate from the University in 2022 for her significant contribution to the development of employment options for people from all sectors of the community.

She said:

“We are thrilled to be supporting students at Aston University, through the Pertemps Network Scholarships, supporting people from disadvantaged backgrounds with a chance to pursue their educational aspirations without the burden of financial constraints.

“Education is fundamental in the steps to employment and Pertemps are proud to be supporting and contributing towards the next generation workforce.”

Annabel, who was awarded a scholarship and is studying neuroscience, said:

“I didn’t expect to get the scholarship. When the email came through I actually said “oh my God, no way!” out loud.

“I am so grateful. In the future I will absolutely donate to give someone else the same opportunity.”

Hamzah, who was also awarded a scholarship and is studying psychology, said:

“I’m really proud to get a scholarship. It’s life changing, a beacon of hope.

“And it’s not just good for the students, it benefits the University too, because it means a wider pool of talent coming to study.”

You can find out more about scholarships at Aston University here.

