UniQuest adds to senior leadership team with new Director of Admissions

Global student engagement and enrolment specialist UniQuest is today announcing the appointment of its new Director of Admissions Services, David Parrott.

David joins UniQuest following 15 years of admissions experience within universities, at Roehampton University and, more recently, Imperial College London, where he has held the position of Head of Admissions since 2017. During this time, David was instrumental in ensuring Imperial continued to attract top-tier talent from across the globe.

UniQuest has created this new Director role to reflect the huge growth in its admissions services, which have rapidly become one of the most in-demand areas of support from UniQuest’s partner network.

David’s appointment will aid UniQuest’s partner network in leveraging the latest technology to meet pressing admissions demands and applicant expectations − a core priority area for the business in the coming years – and steer the further development of its arsenal of admissions tools, including the recently-launched Smart Select.

In his role, David will lead the work of UniQuest’s 70+ admissions staff and ensure that the business continues to anticipate and respond to the needs of university admissions teams both in the UK and US. His appointment reaffirms UniQuest’s commitment to the provision of market-leading admissions support.

David comments:

“I’m incredibly excited to get going. UniQuest continues to go from strength-to-strength. I’m looking forward to working alongside such a talented team, and an ever-growing network of partners, to help universities find the right-fit applicants for them and deliver a better admissions experience for students.”

Rachel Fletcher, Co-Founder and CEO of UniQuest, comments:

“We’re all excited to welcome David to the business – not only does he bring significant and varied admissions-specific experience to the table, he shares the same ambition as all of us at UniQuest to provide the very best service to our university partners, while making the most of innovations in technology to improve admissions at pace. We’re thrilled David has decided to join us and I’m sure he’ll hit the ground running.”

