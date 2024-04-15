University of Reading invests in international growth through partnership with UniQuest

UniQuest, a global specialist in student conversion, enrolment and retention has today announced its new partnership with the University of Reading, to assist the University in boosting its international student enrolment numbers.

UniQuest will work with Reading across all study levels to enhance international offer holder conversion through enquiry management and conversion support, as the University seeks to maximise enrolments for its upcoming September 2024 intake.

Amidst challenging global economic conditions and policy adjustments to student visa requirements, the partnership marks a proactive step by Reading to grow its international student population by investing in additional resources to propel its recruitment strategy forward.

The redbrick institution will utilise the breadth of UniQuest’s suite of end-to-end engagement tools. This involves proactive outbound communication across channels including email, live chat and WhatsApp, to boost conversion and reduce burden on Reading’s admissions team, while ensuring prospective students are fully prepared for enrolment.

The insights provided by UniQuest’s data-rich platform will allow for applicant lead scoring, helping with increased segmentation and focus on those with the greatest propensity to enrol. This is powered by a decade’s worth of insights from across UniQuest’s partner network.

James Ackroyd, Director of Global Recruitment and Admissions at the University of Reading says:

“My team and I are delighted to begin working with UniQuest to enhance our conversion activity with international offer holders who are looking for entry to our programmes this autumn. Having seen Reading rise up the QS World rankings in 2024 to reach 169th place, we’re looking forward to building on this positive progress we’ve seen to recruitment this year, with increased demand for our programmes from international applicants.”

“As we navigate through challenging market conditions, UniQuest are ideally placed with their proven expertise and success in supporting universities like ours to maximise their recruitment outcomes. Through this collaboration, we are confident in enhancing our ability to attract and support prospective students on their journey towards enrolment.”

Rachel Fletcher, CEO and Co-Founder of UniQuest, adds:

“Against the backdrop of an incredibly tough market for international student recruitment to the UK and more widely, it’s important that universities remain bold and proactive in their recruitment approach. It’s great that the University of Reading recognises the importance of this, and I can’t wait to see the impact we’ll be able to make together on this September’s intake.

“We’re welcoming Reading into our network following ongoing consultative conversation to find conversion solutions that best complement the university’s own excellent internal teams, and it’s brilliant to see these relationships blossom into a more formal partnership. The University is steeped in history and I’m delighted that UniQuest will be able to contribute towards that.”

To date, UniQuest has helped its global partners to generate approximately £3.3 billion in tuition fee income, through nurturing students on the path to enrolment.