Universities as engines of social mobility: Rt Hon Justine Greening leads Solent discussion

Former Secretary of State for Education, Rt Hon Justine Greening, to give guest lecture at Solent University as part of new lecture series.

Stakeholders, staff and students are invited to explore the current landscape of higher education and consider opportunities for the future.

Solent’s Strategy 2035 Series will develop and inform the University’s next strategy.

Solent University, Southampton is kicking off its Strategy 2035 development process with a guest lecture delivered by Rt Hon Justine Greening. This series is designed to champion collaboration in the process of creating an informed strategy that responds to the opportunities and challenges facing modern universities today

Rt Hon Justine Greening’s Universities as engines of social mobility and entrepreneurship is taking place on Tuesday 5 March, at Solent’s East Park Terrace campus.

As the former Secretary of State for Education and founder of the Social Mobility Pledge, Rt Hon Greening will draw on her experience in politics, education and equality to consider important questions about the current landscape of higher education.

Rt Hon Justine Greening, Chair of the Purpose Coalition, says:

“As we head towards a general election, this is a crucial year for higher education. Politicians must have a focus on higher education and the funding system, so that the sector can continue its crucial work on social mobility and driving opportunity. It is imperative that the sector continues to break down barriers to opportunity through widening participation, student support, entrepreneurship and much more.

“Universities like Solent are great examples of higher education institutions that can provide the real-life solutions on social mobility that the UK so badly needs. I’m looking forward to kicking off the Strategy 2035 lecture series and meeting students, staff and local stakeholders.”

Solent’s Strategy 2035 Series invites staff, students and stakeholders to hear from experts in and out of the sector to discuss the future of higher education, the social landscape, rapid technological change, and opportunities for innovation and investment. Vice-Chancellor, Professor James Knowles, says:

“Solent is a truly inclusive University that has a long history of ensuring access to higher education for all. Universities are at the height of their power when we work collaboratively to deliver the highest quality education that results in the very best outcomes for graduate futures. It’s my belief that this has a ripple effect, positively impacting regional economies and producing skilled graduates who are work-ready, confident about their future and prepared to become active and engaged citizens.

“This lecture series has been developed to put collaboration at the heart of our new strategy, and Rt Hon Justine Greening is the very best advocate to launch us into important conversations about how we respond effectively to the challenges and opportunities facing higher education.”

