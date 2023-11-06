University of Chester to celebrate the role of women in the law

The University of Chester is set to host an event celebrating the achievements of women in the law over the past 100 years.

The Women in Law event will go ahead next week at the University’s Wheeler Building.

It will feature talks from prominent guest speakers, including Justine Watkinson from HM3 Legal, Emily Littlehales from Celtic Law, District Judge Wendy Owen and Rachel Kelly, a former student of the University of Chester who has recently been recognised in the Legal 500, an achievement that celebrates legal innovation.

The University will also welcome High Court Judge Mrs Justice Yip, who recently presided over the murder trial of Thomas Cashman, following the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Ian Bowden, Senior Lecturer and Solicitor Advocate at the University, is organising the event in conjunction with the Judicial Office and the Cheshire and North Wales Law Society.

He said it was aimed at exploring the ‘past, present and future’ of women in the law with the aim of inspiring both delegates and university students.

Ian, (pictured at last at October’s Trailblazing Women in Law Exhibition), said:

“The University has been working with the local legal community to publicise the important anniversary of Dr Ivy Williams becoming the first woman to be called to the Bar.”

He added: “During the 100 years that have followed it has been important to see the progress that is being made in ensuring that the legal profession becomes a truly inclusive and diverse profession for all.”

“The event is particularly important at this point in time as we have just celebrated Dame Sue Carr becoming the first Lady Chief Justice of England and Wales and this has been quickly followed by Dame Ingrid Simler’s appointment to the UK Supreme Court.”

The event will take place at the University of Chester on Wednesday, November 8th from 12.30pm to 4pm, with legal professionals from past, present and future urged to book a place by e-mail to

Published in