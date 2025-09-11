University of Salford Business Management degree becomes first in UK to achieve Tech Industry Gold accreditation

The University of Salford has become the first in the UK to achieve Tech Industry Gold accreditation for its Business Management degree, marking a major milestone in employer-recognised teaching excellence.

The accreditation, awarded by TechSkills, also extends to Salford’s Business IT (Information Technology) programme. This recognition means that both degrees now carry the Tech Industry Gold standard: the only employer-led accreditation for tech-related education, governed by a panel of senior industry leaders from organisations including IBM.

Following a panel presentation on Wednesday 16 July, Salford’s Business IT degree was immediately granted full accreditation. The Business Management programme was initially awarded accreditation with conditions, which have since been fully met, making it the first Business Management degree in the UK to secure this recognition.

Students on these accredited programmes will benefit directly. Each will receive a Tech Industry Gold digital credential: a verifiable badge that can be added to LinkedIn or CVs to showcase their industry-valued skills. The accreditation also brings enhanced opportunities for employer-led enrichment, from live projects and guest lectures to networking with leading employers, designed to boost graduates’ career readiness in a competitive job market.

Dr Maria Kutar, Director of Undergraduate Business at Salford Business School, who led the accreditation project, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to be the first Business Management programme in the UK to achieve this level of recognition. It’s a testament to the strength of our curriculum and how we prepare students for the changing demands of industry.”

Liz Larner, Deputy Dean of Salford Business School, added: “This achievement aligns perfectly with our school strategy. Most importantly, it has the potential to make a real difference to student outcomes. I’m looking forward to seeing how we evaluate its impact on both the student experience and the benefits for our academic and employability teams.” Lorna Willis, CEO of TechSkills, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome the University of Salford to the Tech Industry Gold community with two accredited programmes. Achieving Tech Industry Gold status is a prestigious milestone, earned through a rigorous, employer-led process that demands excellence across the board. “The University of Salford were a delight to work with throughout the entire accreditation journey, collaborative, forward-thinking, and deeply committed to enriching their learner experience. We’re excited to continue partnering with them, leveraging the power of our employer network to drive real-world impact and help their learners thrive in the tech-driven business landscape.”

Looking ahead, Salford Business School will continue working with TechSkills and its employer network to embed further enrichment into the student journey, including induction activities, guest speakers, industry events, and real-world projects.