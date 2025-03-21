Walsall College’s Future Flames Productions scoops industry award for real world learning

Walsall College’s in-house company, Future Flames Productions (FFP) is celebrating after winning an Association of Colleges (AoC) Beacon Award. The creative media team manages the initiative on behalf of their students and received the Edge Foundation Award for Excellence in Real World Learning.

Future Flames Productions (FFP) is the UK’s only college-based commercial production company giving creative media students real live experience of producing high- quality video content. Any money from their client commissions goes towards students’ academic and personal development including course-related trips and resources to complete their coursework.

Run by the AoC, the Beacon Awards celebrate best practice and innovation and highlight excellence within the further education sector across a range of categories. The aim of the awards programme is to demonstrate and promote the far-reaching impact of colleges on their student and the communities they serve.

Creative media lecturer and Future Flames Productions founder, Melissa Tisdale said she was thrilled by the award win.

“This is the icing on the cake for an initiative originally designed to give students extra opportunities to enhance their learning and help them feel they truly belong in the creative media industry,” she said.

“While it has grown into so much more—enabling students to engage with community stakeholders, raise awareness of social issues, and advocate for positive change—at its core, it remains about believing in what’s possible.

“I’m proud our work has been recognised in such a high-profile way, giving the FE sector a chance to come together and celebrate our lasting impact across the communities we serve.”

Since launching in 2021, FFP has seen students work on over 100 films for organisations including Walsall Council, West Midlands Combined Authority, housing provider, whg and The James Brindley Foundation. Their work has addressed issues relating to health and wellbeing, race equality, knife crime and child exploitation.

FFP’s ethos is very much about doing what is taught in the classroom out in the real world and in real time, with commissioned work directly contributing to student assessments and shaping their career paths.

As a result, students’ progression onto higher education at the college and other universities has increased and they have ventured into freelance work and self-employment as video editors and content creators. FFP continues to evolve and grow by creating work experience avenues for other creative industries students and by increasing their client base.

Kat Emms, Education & Policy Senior Research at Edge Foundation added:

“Congratulations to Walsall College! This AoC Beacon Award for Excellence in Real World Learning is so important for recognising the innovative and cutting-edge approaches to teaching and learning from the sector. Walsall College have shown that through the fantastic Future Flames Production initiative, they have enabled their learners to have life-changing experiences that are embedded in the real world, allowing them to engage with employers and the wider community to ultimately develop their professional and personal skills and inspire their career aspirations.”

Jatinder Sharma CBE DL, Principal and Chief Executive at Walsall College added:

“This award celebrates how a pathway between the classroom and the real working world inspires, informs and helps prepare students for their future careers.

“It’s fantastic that so many local employers are supporting emerging talent within one of our region’s fastest-growing industries.

“The college is also pleased that our talented students and staff can invest in their professional development while advocating for social change. The success of FFP is a result of their drive and ambition and we hope this initiative continues to bring many more positive outcomes for the individuals and organisations involved.”