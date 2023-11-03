Waltham Forest College commended for the Mayor of London ‘Learning for Good Work Employer of the Year’ Award

The Mayor of London’s Adult Learning Awards celebrates the transformative impact of adult learning in the capital, recognising the inspirational achievements of Londoners, learning providers, employers, and community organisations.

Almost 300 nominations were received across ten award categories, with award winners and highly commended Londoners being recognised at the ceremony on 2 November, held at City Hall.

Waltham Forest College was the first FE college to become accredited under the Mayor of London’s new Good Work Standard and was nominated for this award for its work tackling career progression barriers for its ethnic minority and disabled staff.

The College is won ‘Highly Commended for the Mayor of London ‘Learning for Good Work Employer of the Year’ Award.

The event was attended by Waltham Forest College, Principal and CEO, Janet Gardner, who commented:

“We are delighted to receive this recognition of our commitment as an employer to ensuring the College is a healthy, fair and inclusive place to work – and an employer of choice. A huge congratulations to all the winners; it’s been a pleasure hearing the inspirational stories of Londoners, employers and training organisations recognised at tonight’s Awards ceremony”

The Awards are a key part of the Mayor’s commitment to raising awareness of adult learning in the capital, and helping Londoners to gain the skills they need for life and work. Adult learning plays a critical role in the Mayor’s mission to build a better London for everyone.

