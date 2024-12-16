West Lancashire College honoured with Multiply Award

West Lancashire College are immensely proud to announce that they have been honoured with the award for “Best Provision to Support Care Leavers” through the UK Government-funded Multiply programme. This prestigious recognition highlights their unwavering commitment to supporting students, particularly those from vulnerable backgrounds, in developing essential maths skills for their careers and daily lives.

Alex Huskisson, Head of Adult Skills, reflected on the achievement, saying:

“Maths is a cornerstone skill that impacts every aspect of life, from budgeting to career progression. The Multiply programme has opened up incredible opportunities for so many people, equipping them with the skills they need to thrive. This award is a testament to the hard work of our team and the determination of our learners.

We are immensely proud of the achievements of our students and the recognition we have received. Together, we are building a stronger, more confident, and better-equipped community. Here’s to continuing our journey of unlocking potential, one number at a time.”

Central to the success of the Multiply programme has been the dedication of college staff, especially Jamie Ratchford, the lead tutor. Jamie has worked tirelessly to ensure that the programme is not only educational but also transformative for students. His innovative approach includes practical workshops in areas such as budgeting, cooking, and real-world applications of maths, making learning engaging and directly relevant to students’ lives.

Jamie shared his thoughts on the award, saying:

“It’s a privilege to work with learners who are committed to improving their skills and applying them to enhance so many aspects of their lives. This award is humbling, but the true credit belongs to the learners for their time, dedication, and hard work in upskilling themselves.”

The Multiply programme has been a game-changer for students, providing them with practical and engaging ways to enhance their maths abilities. Recognizing that maths is not just about numbers on a page but a fundamental life skill, we have tailored our approach to make learning relatable and impactful.

Budgeting workshops, for instance, have empowered students to take control of their finances. From understanding household expenses to planning savings goals, these sessions have not only improved their numeracy but also instilled confidence in managing money effectively. Similarly, cookery classes have demonstrated the importance of maths in measuring ingredients, scaling recipes, and understanding nutritional values, linking everyday tasks to practical mathematical applications.

In addition to life skills, students have explored ways to apply maths in their chosen career paths. Whether calculating costs in a small business, interpreting data in healthcare, or managing schedules in the hospitality sector, the Multiply programme has shown how numeracy is an essential tool across industries. Many participants have been inspired to pursue further education, moving on to more advanced courses or vocational training, fully equipped with the foundational skills needed for success.

Through Multiply, West Lancashire College has fostered a culture of growth and achievement, demonstrating the value of maths as a life-changing skill. By linking learning to real-world applications and offering support to all learners, especially those from vulnerable backgrounds, the college are delighted to have helped local people create pathways to brighter futures.