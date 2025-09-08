West Lancashire College Welcomes Christian Thersby as Principal

West Lancashire College is proud to announce the appointment of Christian Thersby as its new Principal, as it prepares to welcome students for the new academic year.

Christian joins from Carlisle College, where he has served as Vice Principal since 2021, developing a deep understanding of the transformative power of education. Prior to this, his career spanned more than 20 years in the FE sector, including roles at Kirklees College and Leeds City College.

“It’s a tremendous honour to lead West Lancashire College at such a pivotal but exciting time for the college and further education,” Christian said.

“West Lancashire College has huge potential to be a real anchor institution, and with the support of NCG, I am committed to building on our strengths, deepening our ties with the local community and employers, and ensuring every learner is empowered to thrive, both here and in their future careers.”

Christian’s journey through every level of FE, from teaching to senior leadership, has been driven by a passion for inclusive learning and student success. Diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD as an adult, he’s a vocal advocate for neurodiversity and adaptive teaching.

West Lancashire College supports over 3,500 learners annually, equipping them with the skills and experience to thrive in the workplace. It is part of NCG, the UK’s largest college group.

CEO of NCG, Liz Bromley, added:

“I am very pleased to appoint Christian as Principal of West Lancashire College. His experience and track record stood out in a highly competitive process, and I’m confident his leadership will help the College continue to serve the people and employers of West Lancashire with excellence.”

