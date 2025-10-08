West Yorkshire fintechs asked to support future talent through new AI app

University Centre Leeds, Leeds City College and the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges are calling on financial technology (fintech) companies in the region to help shape a new app for students.

The three organisations have partnered with AI platform, Kalisa, to launch Skillsync, a fintech app for students, designed to give them personalised information in preparation for a career in the growing industry.

The fintech sector is prominent in West Yorkshire, with the Combined Authority reporting the region to be the UK’s second centre for banking, worth over £5.3 billion and with 44,000 people employed in financial services.

Driven by employer insight and sector skills needs, students studying business, finance and digital courses across further and higher education will benefit from interactive CV guidance, skills mapping and interview preparation.

Becky Fores, Dean of Higher Education at University Centre Leeds, said:

“We’re keen to hear from as many West Yorkshire fintech organisations as possible, so that we can get an accurate picture of the sector, directly from employers.

“This insight will not only allow us to prepare students with the skills they need for a career in fintech, but it will also provide employers with a pipeline of work-ready students.”

Funded by the Department for Education and backed by the Financial Skills Commission and FinTech North, the app will bring together the academic expertise of education institutions, along with course specific information and valuable employer knowledge, offering a holistic approach to skills development.

Adam Roney, Founder and CEO at Kalisa, said:

“Using our generative AI platform, the app won’t just answer student queries, it will deliver trusted, up-to-date and reliable employer-led advice.

“Unlike generic AI tools, Kalisa doesn’t scrape the internet or hallucinate answers. Every response will be based on real data, provided by financial services employers and shaped by educators, ensuring students not only receive personalised, accurate feedback that reflects the real demands of the workplace, but also stay safe with credible information.”

“It’s AI that speaks the language of the industry, not the algorithm.”

The app will be piloted by both Further Education (Leeds City College) and Higher Education (University Centre Leeds) students later this year, building on years of collaboration across the sector. By bridging education and industry, the aim is to connect students with opportunities while addressing the skills priorities of the region’s financial sector.

University Centre Leeds and Leeds City College are members of Luminate Education Group.

Further information on what students will be able to do with the app:

Get tailored CV guidance: Using the Profile Agent, students will receive specific, actionable advice on how to improve their CVs. The AI will not offer generic tips – it will suggest next steps that reflect real employer expectations in the financial services sector.

Develop in-demand skills: The Skills Agent will analyse the student’s experience and identify the core skills they’ve demonstrated through their studies. It will then guide them towards practical steps they can take to strengthen or build on these skills, aligned with current industry demand, in the region.

Prepare for interviews: Using the Interview Agent, students will be able to prepare for the roles available in the region and the workforce needs of local businesses. The AI assistant will provide example answers, personalised feedback, and practical suggestions to help students build confidence and perform well in real interviews.