Wicked cast member leads spellbinding workshop

Performing Arts students at Oaklands College took part in an exciting Wicked-themed workshop this December, led by former West End Wicked Dance Captain Lee Bridgman. The immersive experience offered students a unique opportunity to work closely with an established industry professional and gain first-hand insight into the realities of a career in musical theatre.

The exclusive workshop gave students the opportunity to learn directly from a versatile performer with extensive experience across stage, screen and dance. Inspired by the iconic musical Wicked, the sessions focused on performance technique, character development, vocal interpretation, and movement. Students were encouraged to explore how storytelling, emotion and physicality combine in professional musical theatre, while also developing confidence, discipline and performance skills essential for the industry.

The workshop took place in the college’s Myriad Theatre, a professional-standard performance space featuring a large, adaptable stage, high ceilings, and industry-level lighting. The theatre plays a central role in the Performing Arts department, providing students with an authentic environment to train and perform at a professional standard. Working in such a setting allowed students to experience the expectations and atmosphere of professional rehearsal spaces.

Lee is trained in all disciplines of the performing arts and is a graduate of the Italia Conti Academy in London. A versatile performer, he has appeared in film, TV and theatre. His screen credits include Wicked the movie, Mission: Impossible, Cruella, and notably the Elton John biopic Rocketman in the role of Steve. More recently, he has appeared in The Rings of Power and Netflix’s The Witcher, further highlighting the breadth of his career.

Theatrically, Lee was Dance Captain in Wicked the Musical in the West End. He has also danced for high-profile artists including Elton John, Rihanna, The 1975, and Take That, bringing valuable industry insight to the workshop.

Laurie Asher, Performing Arts Tutor at Oaklands College, said:

“As a department, we are keen to bring in performers who are excelling in their careers to work with our students so that they can access training and information relevant to today’s industry. We have teamed up with West End leading lady Summer Strallen and The Set Ltd to provide some fabulous talent and incredible masterclasses for our students.

“Yesterday we welcomed Lee Bridgman to Oaklands Performing Arts for two fantastic Wicked masterclasses. Lee has an incredible career as a performer across stage and screen and it was fantastic to have him working with our students, who not only learned a lot from him and his successful career, but also thoroughly enjoyed themselves in the process.”

Oaklands College’s Performing Arts Department continues to enhance learning through industry-led workshops, performances and access to outstanding facilities, helping students prepare for progression into higher education and careers within the performing arts sector.