Winchester journalism lecturer coaches Rose to broadcasting success at Paralympics

University of Winchester Journalism lecturer Angus Scott and Rose Ayling Ellis with Rose’s team of interpreters on the C4 sofa at the Paris Paralympics

Actress and Strictly winner Rose Ayling Ellis has made TV history – with the help of a University of Winchester lecturer.

Rose, 29, became the first deaf presenter to host live sport on UK television when she anchored Channel 4’s Paralympics coverage.

But it couldn’t have been done without the support and training provided by broadcaster and Senior Lecturer in Journalism Angus Scott.

Before the Paris Games, Rose, a former star of EastEnders,was best known for being the first deaf person to win the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Now she has broken yet more ground by becoming the country’s first deaf live sports presenter.

Over four months Angus worked intensively with Rose and her team of interpreters on how to turn the actress into a presenter.

But as well as coaching her the art of presenting, Angus had to devise a system that would accommodate her deafness.

Angus said: “Traditionally presenters wear earpieces to hear the gallery, where directors and producers give them instructions. But that clearly couldn’t happen with Rose.

“So I had to find a way where Rose could feel comfortable not only understanding what was going on, but also so she could perform at the same time.”

Rose has an interpreter next to the camera signing what is said in the gallery, and an interpreter in the studio who signs what her co-presenter Clare Balding or a guest says.

But Angus also used a flashboard, a modified iPad, which sent written instructions to Rose, which she had on her desk in the studio.

“She was utterly amazing to work with. She is an inspiration. From the very first moment she walked into a studio with me, she wanted to make this ground breaking television work. And she has down that. She is a superstar.

”I hope what Rose has done will leave a legacy for any deaf person who wants to be a television presenter. It can be done.”

Angus also helped many other well-known faces that C4 used for the first time on their Paralympics coverage.

They included Jodie Ounsley – better known as “Fury” from the hit TV series Gladiators – who has a cochlear implant, who interviewed athletes after their races in the Stade de France.

“Going from Gladiator to interrogator was a big change for her, but I think she has been amazing,” said Angus.

“It’s not easy for Jodie when she’s in a loud stadium to hear her interviewees, so she has to do a lot of lip reading.”

Some of Angus’s other pupils included former Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, runner Libby Clegg, and influencer Milly Pickles.