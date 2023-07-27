Winchester journalism students have chance to study for semester in US

Students taking journalism courses at the University of Winchester will have the exciting option to study for a semester in the USA from 2024.

The semester abroad will be part of their second-year studies and students will have the choice of Eastern Illinois University or the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire, both of which have well-established partnerships with Winchester.

Undergraduates enrolling on the BA courses in Journalism or Sports Journalism this September will have the chance to become the first to make the trip.

Joe Michalczuk, Programme Leader, Journalism, said:

“Both US universities offer quite similar practical journalism courses to ours. They have state-of-art facilities and are industry focused.

“This link will give University of Winchester graduates a real head-start in the jobs market. US journalism is innovative and widely respected.”

Joe said that Winchester’s will be one of only a few BJTC (Broadcast Journalism Training Council) accredited courses offering study abroad.

The University’s Study Abroad team will be on hand to help students through the application process and give advice on finances, travel, insurance, visas and vaccinations.

In addition to pre-departure meetings the team will also be available to give support throughout the students’ time in the US.

Both Eastern Illinois University (EIU) and UW-Eau Claire are roughly the same size as the University of Winchester.

EIU is in the small town of Charleston about three hours’ drive south of Chicago, and about two-and-half hours from St Louis in the west and Indianapolis in the east. Founded in 1895, the beautiful campus features a range of architectural styles including the famous ‘Old Main’ building which resembles a medieval castle.

Eau Claire stands on the Chippewa River, 95 miles east of the twin cities of Minneapolis and St Paul. The city has a thriving music and arts scene and miles of waterways and walking trails. In 2021 it was as ranked second “Most Livable College Town,” in the US by the financial technology firm SmartAsset based on several factors, including Eau Claire’s concentration of restaurants and entertainment.

Senior Lecturer in Journalism at Winchester, Angus Scott knows plenty about UW-Eau Claire as it’s the place where his broadcasting career began.

Angus did his year’s study abroad there in 1987 when he was at King Alfred’s College (the forerunner of the University of Winchester).

Angus, who was studying English and Drama, took a module in journalism and worked on the university’s own tv station, TV 10 (which is still running) where he ended up presenting the local news bulletin.

During his time on TV 10 he landed his ‘first big interview’ with Pulitzer Prize-winning author and former adviser to President Kennedy, Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr.

Away from his studies, Angus helped coach the university’s fledgling rugby team.

“I loved it. It was a really good experience,” said Angus. “I think study abroad enhances you personally and professionally.”

