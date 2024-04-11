Winners announced for High Sheriff of Cheshire Awards for Enterprise 

The winners of Cheshire’s most prestigious business awards were unveiled at an awards ceremony held at the University of Chester.

The annual High Sheriff of Cheshire Awards for Enterprise awards evening took place at the University’s Queen’s Park site, the home of the Chester Business School on Thursday, April 4.

The welcome speech was given by Cheshire’s current High Sheriff, Dennis Dunn MBE JP DL who talked about the awards which are now in their 17th year in partnership with the University of Chester and how they celebrate innovation, initiative and impact across Cheshire, Halton and Warrington.

Legendary music producer, Pete Waterman OBE, delivered the keynote address sharing his business expertise, passion for Cheshire and his commitment to supporting mental health projects in the county. Pete also has an honorary degree from the University of Chester.

The winners were:

Inclusive Business Practice – to recognise an organisation that can demonstrate through action that they make a difference to equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI). Winner – Stand Out Socks. Runner-up – Storyhouse. Outstanding Community, Education and Business Engagement (sponsored by Encirc) – for the charity or business that has made a significant difference to the community it serves. Winner – The Cat Radio. Runner-up – Frodsham Youth Association. Environmental Innovation and Impact (sponsored by Grosvenor) – for an organisation whose purpose is to deliver a lasting environmental benefit, sustainably, which can demonstrate a measurable impact and that has the potential to be grown at scale. Winner – Let’s Farm. Runner-up – Genesys. Wellness at Work (sponsored by Warrington Borough Council) – to recognise and champion an organisation’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of their workforce. Winner – No Brainer Agency. Runner-up – Bents Garden and Home. Exceptional Start-Up (sponsored by the Holroyd Foundation) – will be awarded to an exceptional business/ organisation that has been operational for less than two years. Winner – KR Fleet Solutions. Runner-up: The Autism Wellbeing Project.

Outstanding Family Business (sponsored by EA Technology) – to recognise outstanding entrepreneurial families and / or the achievements of specific family businesses. Winner – Pulse Fitness. Runner-up – Hayrack Church Farm.

(sponsored by EA Technology) – to recognise outstanding entrepreneurial families and / or the achievements of specific family businesses. Winner – Pulse Fitness. Runner-up – Hayrack Church Farm. Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Barlows) – to recognise the development, improvement, contribution, and commitment of the selected apprentice. Winner – William David. Runner-up – Patrick Ithell.

(sponsored by Barlows) – to recognise the development, improvement, contribution, and commitment of the selected apprentice. Winner – William David. Runner-up – Patrick Ithell. Young Business Person of the Year (sponsored by Mornflake) – to recognise a young person under 30 who has shown entrepreneurial spirit and endeavour within their role. Winner – Kate Fox from Nantwich Clinic. Runner-up – Melissa Ellis from HL Financial.

(sponsored by Mornflake) – to recognise a young person under 30 who has shown entrepreneurial spirit and endeavour within their role. Winner – Kate Fox from Nantwich Clinic. Runner-up – Melissa Ellis from HL Financial. Excellence in Enterprise (sponsored by the University of Chester) – for the business or charity that has achieved outstanding commercial growth over the past two years. Winner – Valto. Runner-up – Genesys.

The awards were closed with a note of thanks from Lady Redmond MBE, the Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire.

Dennis Dunn MBE JP DL, the High Sheriff of Cheshire, said:

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in such a wonderful evening. It was truly inspiring to hear about the work being carried out in Cheshire and the successes of our companies, apprentices, young people and charities.

“I’d also like to thank the sponsors of the awards and all those who submitted entries. It was so inspiring to hear their stories and receive their support.”

Kirstie Simpson, Associate Professor and Dean of Chester Business School, said:

“It is always a real honour to host these awards at the University of Chester. We are committed to educating the workforce of the future with so many of our graduates going on to support the Cheshire region. Thank you to everyone involved in making the awards such a huge success.”