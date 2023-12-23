Wrapping up – FE Soundbite Edition 726

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 726, 23rd December 2023: Wrapping Up

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal brought to you by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here is a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles, from sector influencers and cool thinkers across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas! So this is the last FE Soundbite of 2023. The FE News team are now on Christmas shut down until the 3rd Jan 2024! Thank you for all of your help and support this year, we really appreciate it.

This year we have had over 6890 articles, over 390 exclusive thought leadership articles and over 100 livestreams and shorts! It has been a busy year! Here are some of the FE News team reflections on the year.

Who were the most popular thought leaders on FE News in 2023?

So we wrapped up… unwrapped this week. This is the countdown of our most popular thought leaders in 2023.

So Congrats to Prof Amanda Kirby who is our most popular thought leader in 2023! With her article: Chat-GPT- is this an alert for changes in the way we deliver education?

Congrats to my mate Prof Tom Bewick who was the second most popular thought leader this year (Tom was no. 1 was year) and 3rd place (and 6th!) was Lou Doyle! Congrats to everyone!

Cool exclusive thought leadership articles this week on FE News

Big announcements this week

Earlier this week the Transgender Guidance for schools and colleges was released… here is the sector reaction piece: Sector Reaction to Transgender Guidance for schools and colleges

FE Voices this week

Have you checked out these cool FE Voices articles from my mate Stuart Martin reflecting on the Credential Conference Season.

Thoughts and predictions:

I wish you all a brilliant festive break. I hope you have some time to chill (and not get ill!).. and I wish you a very Merry Christmas and a healthy and happy New Year.

Gavin O’Meara

CEO and Founder

FE News and FE Careers

Published in