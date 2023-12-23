Wrapping up – FE Soundbite Edition 726
Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 726, 23rd December 2023: Wrapping Up
This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal brought to you by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here is a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles, from sector influencers and cool thinkers across FE and Skills this week on FE News.
It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas! So this is the last FE Soundbite of 2023. The FE News team are now on Christmas shut down until the 3rd Jan 2024! Thank you for all of your help and support this year, we really appreciate it.
This year we have had over 6890 articles, over 390 exclusive thought leadership articles and over 100 livestreams and shorts! It has been a busy year! Here are some of the FE News team reflections on the year.
Who were the most popular thought leaders on FE News in 2023?
So we wrapped up… unwrapped this week. This is the countdown of our most popular thought leaders in 2023.
So Congrats to Prof Amanda Kirby who is our most popular thought leader in 2023! With her article: Chat-GPT- is this an alert for changes in the way we deliver education?
Congrats to my mate Prof Tom Bewick who was the second most popular thought leader this year (Tom was no. 1 was year) and 3rd place (and 6th!) was Lou Doyle! Congrats to everyone!
Cool exclusive thought leadership articles this week on FE News
- Paul Grainger reflects on the AI Safety Summit
- AELP’s Paul Warner wrote: Give The Skills Sector The Right Tools To Enable Greater Learner Choice
- Dr Katerina Kolyva & Professor Jo Maher continued with their mini series with: Inclusive Leadership and Culture in the Further Education and Skills Sector: Inclusive Culture
- Mark Solomons wrote: The Value of Appreciation
- Eleanor Sullivan is on a Quest for Innovation: Tales of Entrepreneurial Triumphs
- Zoe Cokeliss Barsley wrote: Educating for a Greener Future: How to Teach Sustainability
- Jamie Smith wrote yet another cool article: Navigating the Future of AI Safety in Education
Big announcements this week
Earlier this week the Transgender Guidance for schools and colleges was released… here is the sector reaction piece: Sector Reaction to Transgender Guidance for schools and colleges
FE Voices this week
Have you checked out these cool FE Voices articles from my mate Stuart Martin reflecting on the Credential Conference Season.
Thoughts and predictions:
- Daniel Hill, from Instructure shared his thoughts on Edtech Trends Shaping Education in 2024
- Degreed shared: Learning leaders predict the key trends for L&D in 2024
- Nicola Pearce from BenQ wrote: Revolutionising modern teaching with EdTech: A 2023 review
I wish you all a brilliant festive break. I hope you have some time to chill (and not get ill!).. and I wish you a very Merry Christmas and a healthy and happy New Year.
Gavin O’Meara
CEO and Founder
