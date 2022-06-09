STOKE-ON-TRENT BASED TRAINING PROVIDER PARTNERS WITH B1G1 TO SUPPORT BUSINESSES TO BECOME IMPACT-DRIVEN

ACACIA TRAINING TEAMS UP WITH SOCIAL IMPACT INITIATIVE TO SHARE TOP TIPS FOR BUSINESSES ON BECOMING PURPOSE-DRIVEN AND SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE

A leading specialist training provider, Acacia Training, which is based in Stoke-On-Trent, is on a mission to support businesses to become an impact-driven ‘Force for Good’ business.

Acacia Training has partnered with social impact initiative, B1G1, to support businesses of all sizes to realise the potential of strong ESG credentials in the attraction of investors.

The two companies will work together to host an event at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent on Tuesday 14th June, with the team from Acacia Training sharing their journey, having been backed by investment holding company, MBH Corporation.

With 89% of professional investors believing that SMEs, in particular, are relatively untapped sources of strong returns, research by MBH Corporation found that a lack of ESG information discourages investors from backing all types of businesses, not just SMEs.

Businesses will hear from B1G1 and TEDx speakers, Masami Sato and Paul Dunn and discover how they can meaningfully contribute to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and implement tiny things that make a huge difference, as well as an opportunity to network with like-minded businesses.

Vikki Sylvester, Chief Executive of Acacia Training, commented:

“Everything we do is focused on ensuring it has a positive impact on people, planet and prosperity locally, nationally and globally. We’re dedicated to using innovation to find new ways to improve our ways of doing things and endorsing social and environmental principles to influence and drive the employers and learners that we support. We’re delighted to be sponsoring this event with B1G1, and look forward to hearing from such inspirational speakers on the Power of Small”.

Acacia Training is a long-standing training provider, specialising in health and social care, early years and childcare, beauty, dental nursing, hospitality, and customer service and management. The business is on a mission to make education accessible and provide equal opportunities for career progression for everyone.

The event, titled B1G1 Business For Good ‘Through the Power of Small’ takes place on Tuesday 14th June, between 9:30am-1:00pm at Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent.

