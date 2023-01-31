Employers are significantly less open to hiring older workers than bringing in younger talent, according to a survey by the Chartered Management Institute.

The survey of more than 1,000 managers found that 74% are open “to a large extent” to hiring younger workers, especially between the ages of 18 and 34. But that percentage drops to just 42% for managers saying they would be open to hiring people aged between 50 and 64. For those aged between 34 and 49, just over six out of 10 were open to hiring them.

For those over 65, the number drops even further, with only three in 10 being open to hiring those close to state retirement age or older. On top of this, one in five said their organisation was not even open to the idea of hiring those over 65 at all.

Sector Response

REC Director of Campaigns Shazia Ejaz said:

“It is disappointing that so many hirers in larger and smaller organisations are reluctant to take on older workers.

“Last week Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was right to say that Britain needs older workers to return to the workforce. The truth for the businesses surveyed is that they and the economy cannot afford to lose the career experience, skillset and seasoned judgement of older workers in such a tight labour market.

“The CMI survey results show that the government and businesses need to work harder to ensure older workers are being encouraged to stay in the labour market and to get into work.

“Recruiters have the skills to help older workers access work or transition into new careers as over 50s are generally less likely to be seeking work through Job Centre Plus. There are lots of vacancies out there for older workers to be doing so they should not get too discouraged by these findings.”

