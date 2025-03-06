Empowering Futures: The Crucial Role of Career Guidance in Wales

As we celebrate National Careers Week, it’s an appropriate moment to reflect on the transformative impact of career guidance on individuals and the broader Welsh economy. Careers Wales chief executive Nikki Lawrence explains the important role of careers guidance in building brighter futures for people in Wales:

“At Careers Wales, we take immense pride in our dedicated team who support people across the nation, helping them navigate their career journeys with confidence and purpose. We are uniquely placed to support the people of Wales by delivering a world class, sector leading national careers service.

Understanding career guidance

“It’s important to distinguish between careers advice and careers guidance. While career advice often involves providing information or signposting opportunities, career guidance delves deeper. It incorporates personalised support, exploring an individual’s interests, skills, and aspirations to prepare a tailored career plan. This thorough approach ensures that individuals are not only informed but also empowered to make decisions that align with their unique potential and circumstances.

Impact on individuals

“Career guidance serves as a foundation for personal development. For young people in schools, our careers advisers and our work with employers offer insights into various professions, helping students understand the pathways available and the steps required to achieve their goals. This intervention is crucial in shaping informed, ambitious, and realistic career aspirations.

“For adults contemplating a career change or facing challenges in the job market, career guidance offers practical support and direction, helping them take their next steps with confidence. Our services help in identifying transferable skills, exploring new industries, and overcoming barriers to employment. By offering mock interviews, CV workshops, and personalised coaching, we equip individuals with the tools needed to navigate an evolving job landscape.

Economic benefits for Wales

“Supporting people to find their way into sustainable work and enabling them to play their part in a thriving Welsh economy is at the heart of everything we do. The benefits of career guidance extend beyond individual success and are key to strengthening Wales’ economy. By aligning individual skills and ambitions with labour market needs, career guidance addresses skills shortages and reduces unemployment rates.

“Whether it is inspiring and motivating young people to achieve their career goals in school or college or helping adults to overcome barriers and develop new skills, we know that supporting people into work is good for the individual, good for the economy and good for Wales.

Pride in our mission

“At Careers Wales, our people are the heart of our organisation.

“From those delivering career guidance to the teams supporting our operations, every colleague at Careers Wales contributes to ensuring people across Wales receive high-quality, impartial, and bilingual careers support.

“We are committed to continuous professional development, ensuring that our entire team remains at the forefront of industry trends and best practices, so we can continue to provide the very best support to individuals across Wales. As the Chief Executive, I am profoundly proud of the difference our organisation makes in the lives of individuals and the broader community.

“Our vision is to help people in Wales build brighter futures, and National Careers Week is a great opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the impact of career guidance. Guidance opens doors, builds confidence, and helps individuals and the Welsh economy move forward.”