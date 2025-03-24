Fedcap and ELITE Supported Employment announce strategic combination

ELITE Supported Employment, a respected and trusted Welsh charity, has joined forces with leading not-for-profit organisation Fedcap to expand its mission to help even more people into sustainable work across the country.

This partnership brings together ELITE’s deep local roots, specialist knowledge, and trusted relationships with Fedcap’s decades-long expertise in sustainable employment—particularly for individuals with disabilities and underserved communities—along with its established infrastructure and geographic reach, creating new opportunities for ELITE to grow and expand its impact.

With more than 30 years of experience, ELITE has worked tirelessly to enable more than 20,000 disabled people and individuals with barriers to work to access and sustain meaningful employment. Through its award-winning social enterprises operating across South Mid and West Wales, ELITE creates pathways into work by providing tailored supported employment, training and advocacy. It is recognised for its holistic approach, empowering individuals to thrive in the workplace.

Andrea Wayman, Chief Executive Officer of ELITE, said:

“ELITE has been committed to building a world where disability is never a barrier to work. By joining forces with Fedcap, we’re gaining a partner that shares our values and extends our reach, helping us expand our impact.

“As a charity, we’re proud to support local authorities, Welsh Government, and other partners in designing services that work for local people facing barriers to employment. Combining with Fedcap strengthens that position— bringing us added expertise and scale, while keeping our identity, values, and local connections at the heart of what we do.”

ELITE will retain its charitable status, leadership, and strong Welsh identity, ensuring it continues to serve communities in the way that has made it so valued. The partnership will enable ELITE to expand its current services across more regions, pilot new programmes aimed at supporting individuals with autism, mental health conditions, and complex disabilities, and benefit from Fedcap’s operational infrastructure and best-in-class programme models.

Christine McMahon, President and CEO of Fedcapsaid:

“The partnership with ELITE aligns perfectly with Fedcap’s mission of empowering individuals facing barriers, especially individuals with disabilities, to work and achieve economic mobility. By combining our strengths, we will be able to innovate, scale, and deliver a greater impact for individuals who too often remain excluded from the workforce.”

Through this combination, ELITE will maintain its brand, leadership, and deep community roots while gaining access to broader resources and new opportunities for growth and sustainability.

Brian Bell, President of Fedcap Employment said:

“We’re delighted to be working alongside ELITE Supported Employment, an organisation with an outstanding reputation and deep commitment to supporting people with disabilities into meaningful work.

“There’s a natural synergy between our charities as we’re both embedded in the communities we serve and put people at the centre of what we do. Together, ELITE and Fedcap will offer more opportunities for people in Wales who face the greatest barriers to work – and help employers across the country access this untapped talent.”