Lantra Shines a Light on Land-based Careers this National Careers Week

The spotlight is on land-based and environment careers during this year’s National Careers Week, showcasing the breadth and diversity of opportunities that exist in this exciting area.

Lantra, the leading awarding body for the land-based and environment sector, is highlighting that a career in this area is varied and open to all. From career seekers to career changers, there are entry points and pathways for people from all backgrounds, and all walks of life, which are highlighted on the Lantra careers web resource.

“There is a challenge in making young people, particularly, aware that the land-based and environment sector exists – never mind the range of jobs that fall under farming, looking after trees, landscaping and so much more!”.

“Lantra is delighted to be celebrating #NationalCareersWeek, following our recent attendance at What Career? Live. We want to support and empower individuals to take the next step in their career by finding out more about pathways like apprenticeships, further education, and the many vocations the sector has to offer”.

Lantra had a presence for the first time at the busy What Career? Live event which took place on 1 and 2 March at the NEC in Birmingham. The careers team were joined by Ollie Brisbourne, who works for a virtual fencing business and is an active member of the Newport Young Farmers Club in Shropshire, who also spoke at the event.

Ollie said:

“Agriculture is modernising day by day, with technology becoming a more beneficial factor throughout. My job has allowed me to maximize the benefit of my understanding of the farming industry and farmers themselves, to offer support within the use of Nofence and the data provided.”

“This system enables fencing virtually, working with GPS and mobile signal to keep livestock within the virtual boundary, benefiting both animal welfare, habitat management, and a variety of other farming systems.”