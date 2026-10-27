Nearly a third of children want to stay in education after getting a laptop, parents say

Almost a third of parents (29%) found their child is more interested in going to college since getting a laptop, according to data from the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) and Currys.

Two-thirds (65%) of parents also indicated their child was more motivated to do schoolwork, while 68% reported a rise in overall confidence after getting a laptop.

The findings come as nearly one million young people in the UK are not in education, employment or training (NEETs), according to Alan Milburn’s review, with youth unemployment sitting at over 15%.

The Aspiration and Digital Inclusion report, published by the DPA and funded by Currys, surveyed teachers and participants in Tech4Families, a programme to help families experiencing digital exclusion. Its findings come as Alan Milburn prepares the final recommendations of his review into young people and work, having warned previously that fragmentation across education, welfare and employment makes it harder to identify young people at risk of becoming NEET.

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, said:

“There are millions of children across the UK at a severe disadvantage, not just in education but in future job prospects, all because they do not have access to a laptop. Many of us take having a device for granted, but the reality is we’d feel lost without one. That’s what these children and families are facing each day, holding them back in school and their ability to apply for further education and work, which in turn impacts the job market and wider economy. Every child in the UK should have access to a keyboarded device, and that will require the government to launch a national digital schools census to understand the extent of the issue and reach the families most in need.”

The laptops provided to families enabled children to engage in schoolwork and homework, and in addition 69% of parents said their children learnt new skills beyond education, such as how to apply for apprenticeships and work experience.

The share of children who could set up an email account doubled from 28% to 57%, while the share who could attach documents to an email rose from 29% to 59%, both of which are vital skills when applying for education courses, apprenticeships and jobs online.

Access to a laptop also had a significant impact for the wider household, with two-thirds of parents finding other family members making use of the device for work and job hunting. Over two-thirds (69%) said having a laptop changed how other family members see their own futures too, with parents updating CVs, applying for jobs and enrolling on courses. In almost one in five households where the laptop was shared, another family member used it to look for work.

Moira Thomas, Group Sustainability & ESG Director, Currys, said:

“Today’s findings should be a wake-up call to us all. Too many young people across the UK are being held back by digital poverty, missing out on opportunities that many of us take for granted. At Currys, we want everyone to have equal access to the benefits of technology, especially when it is the gateway to education, employment, essential services and social connection. As this report reveals, access to tech doesn’t just help people get online – it can build confidence, raise aspirations and unlock opportunities. If we don’t act now, we risk leaving a generation behind.”