New research reveals the fastest-growing tech skills to add to your CV

New research from FDM Group reveals the most in-demand tech skills, to help spruce up your CV and stand out from the crowd.

As tech investment surges across the UK, there is a growing demand for employment in the industry and a wealth of opportunity.

In the last year alone, searches for tech jobs have increased by 84%, pointing to the growing interest in the job market. At the same time, tech in the UK achieved record-breaking investments – with startups raising over £9bn in Q1 of 2022 alone (TechNation).

So, as the country becomes a hub for tech startups and investment, what skills have increased in demand?

FDM Group, whose mission is to bring people and technology together by providing services in the professional services sector, comments:

“This is an exciting time for anyone interested in entering the tech space. Whether a startup or an established organisation, there is a lot of investment and growth happening across the UK.

As the country becomes a hub for entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts, this is an excellent time to look at your skill set and see what else may prove helpful in the application process, and ultimately the job itself. From there, you can scope out how your current skills may be transferable, as well as identify any that may be useful to acquire.”

Here are FDM Groups‘ top tech skills to consider adding to your CV:

#1 – Programming Languages

With the tech space thriving, it’s no surprise there is a massive demand for programming skills. If you’re looking for a career in software development, there are many languages to know – from JavaScript to Python and everything in between.

In the last year, searches for programming languages have increased by 22%, and searches for ‘programming’ has increased by 50%. In this, Python has seen the largest search volume, rising by 22%.

In essence, the demand for programming languages, and people skilled in software development and coding is growing, and it’s showcased across the number of jobs and the search volume level. Obtaining these skills also allows you to work across many different types of organisations – and opens up jobs in application development, web development, and computer system engineering, to name a few.

#2 – Analytics

As the world becomes more data-driven, analytics becomes increasingly important in the day-to-day operations of many organisations. In the UK, there are over 30,000 jobs currently advertised requesting analytics skills, with roles available across finance, IT, education, agriculture and many more sectors.

In the last year alone, searches for ‘analytics jobs’ have increased by 26% and searches for roles such as ‘data analysis’ have risen by 22%.

So, as data becomes recognised by many as an incredibly valuable resource – and demand for analytics professionals becomes greater each year – this is an excellent time to consider adding analytical skills to your CV.

#3 – Cloud Computing

With the rise of the internet, cloud computing has become an integral part of creating on-demand availability of computer system resources. The use of cloud computing allows for faster innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale, making it a fast-growing segment of the tech industry.

Acquiring skills in cloud computing also opens up career options with high earning potential, with the average salary in the UK coming in at £62,500 (CW jobs). As this job sector grows, searches around ‘cloud computing’ have increased by 22% and searches for ‘cloud computing courses’ have grown by over 50% in the last year.

Working in cloud computing can consist of roles as cloud engineers, cloud security analysts, consultants and cloud architects.

#4 – Cyber Security

As organisations gradually place more emphasis on increasing security and creating a safe network, the demand for experts in cyber security is surging. With this, there is a huge opportunity to enter a space with competitive salaries and exciting job prospects.

In the last year, salaries have increased by 12% in cyber security roles, and the average salary of a cyber security engineer has gone from £58,000 to an impressive £75,750 (Techno Jobs).

With this growth, searches around ‘cyber security’ have increased by 22% and searches for jobs in the industry have grown by almost 50%, indicating that a significant number of individuals are interested in entering the industry.

Are you interested in acquiring additional technical skills? Check out FDM’s technical graduate programme to learn more.

Published in