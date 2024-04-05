“New rights around flexible working requests stand to benefit millions of workers”, says the CIPD

CIPD welcomes day one right to request flexible working arrangements and encourages organisations to embed flexible working as a positive strategy

From April 6 2024 UK employees will have the legal right to request flexible working from their first day in a new job.

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, and co-chair of the Government’s Flexible Working Taskforce, comments:

“This new day-one right stands to benefit millions of people, helping them to balance their work and life commitments and give them more say and more opportunityin where and how they work.Flexibility around time, schedulingand place of work can be transformative in opening up opportunities for people to get into and stay in work, especially those who have health conditions, caring responsibilities, or other life choices they want to make. With an aging population, and rising levels of economically inactive people due to ill health, flexible working is more important than ever,and has been shown to support better wellbeing,making it good for individuals as well as organisations.”

“The pandemic accelerated the understanding of flexible working, and the demand for it, and many organisations have responded positivelyby introducing more flexible working policies. Employees are often better able to balance their work needs with their personal life,while employers report being able to recruit and retain a more diverse workforce which can flex to business needs. Managed well, it’s a win-win for both.”

“While many organisations will already be familiar with remote and hybrid working, this new right can helpto normalise conversations about flexibility in all its forms.Organisations should see it as positiveencouragement for how jobs and workplaces can be shaped to support different forms of flexible working.Being proactive in providing different wayspeople can work flexibly will be crucial in ensuring that all employees have access to flexible opportunities. This will be particularly important forthose in roles that tie them to a place of work,who don’t have the option to work from home.

“We’ve been calling for this day-one right since February 2021 through the CIPD’s ‘Flex from First’ campaign.I’m delighted to see this change come into force now and look forward to continuing to champion flexible working through the work of the CIPD and the Government Taskforce, and through the wider people profession.”