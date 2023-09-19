Portuguese Adventure for Computing Students

Twelve (12) students from South Eastern Regional College completed their last term with a fully funded Turing Scheme work and study placement experience in Braga, Portugal.

The students from across the College’s Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses were completing the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in IT: Levi McCready (Donaghadee); Cameron Alton (Newtownards): Kacper Szewczyk (Ballynahinch); Artjoms Silkins (Killyleagh); Rebecca McCloughlin (Lisburn), and the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Computing: Amy Brown (Bangor) Jemima Robbinson (Newtownards); Nathan Marsh (Bangor); Robert Donnan (Newtownards); Craig Stewart (Lisburn); Taylor Agnew (Lisburn) and Dale Bonnes (Ballyclare).

Donna O’Loughlin, one of the Lecturing team who accompanied the group said,

“The students were involved in IT roles in a variety of sectors. Several of them worked in different educational settings and undertook roles which involved improving school websites, wiping laptops and installing software for the new academic year, and setting up PCs for examination administration. One student designed a website for a hairdressing business.

She added, “For some students this was the first time they had travelled outside of the UK without family members, so the whole experience took them out of their comfort zone, helping expand their transversal skills such as adaptability, independence, and confidence. The placements allowed them to develop their IT knowledge and put into practice the knowledge, skills and experience they have already gained through their studies.”

The Turing Scheme provides funding for students and accompanying staff to undertake a study or work placement across the world. This is a life changing experience for SERC students, giving them a unique opportunity to gain vital international experience, improving their technical skills and their employability or T-Skills. Students also improve their language skills and gain a better understanding of other global cultures and work practices.

The Turing Scheme contributes to the UK Government’s commitment to a Global Britain, by helping organisations such as SERC to enhance existing international links and forge new relationships. The delivery partner for the Turing Scheme is Capita working on behalf of the Department for Education.

