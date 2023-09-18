REC announces shortlist for its 2023 recruitment awards

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) has released the shortlist for the 14th REC Awards, including for its first-ever Agency Star of the Year award.

This new category will recognise the contribution of recruitment industry workers who do not necessarily fit into the other more role-specific categories. And the winner of this category will join the other seven individual category prize-winners in the shortlist for the Recruiter of the Year prize.

The REC Awards celebrate the best in UK recruitment, showcasing the work of brilliant recruiters from across the industry from agency to in-house and from start-ups to multinationals. Award-winning comedian Mark Watson will present the ceremony. Mark is a star of the UK stand-up scene with a wide range of TV and radio credits from Have I Got News For You to his own show Mark Watson Makes The World Substantially Better. He’ll certainly be improving things for our winners on the night!

Neil Carberry, REC Chief Executive, said:

“Huge congratulations to all those who were shortlisted. The panel of independent judges face a tough choice on selecting category winners given the high standard of entries this year.

“We have reformed our award categories to ensure we celebrate a wider range of people who do fantastic work in the recruitment industry.

“Great people are at the heart of the recruitment industry delivering for clients and candidates in this unpredictable labour market. Their dynamism and consultancy are helping their client organisations retain and develop talent and giving them greater confidence in their workforce planning in this economically uncertain period.”

There are awards for 19 categories to present for individual and company triumphs alike at the event at Royal Lancaster London, in Hyde Park, on 23 November 2023. An independent panel of judges decides the winners, and the winner of each category get an award trophy.

The shortlist for the new category of Agency Star of the Year: Abigail Barclay, Inspired Search & Selection; Morelle Chodosh, Pioneer Selection Ltd; Jessica Harmer, Yolk Recruitment; Chris Hodgson, Aligra; and Ed Lee, Evolve Hospitality.

Other notable shortlists include the Recruitment Team of the Year award: Acorn By Synergie; Carrington West; Holistic Recruiters Ltd; Kenect Recruitment; Opus Teach; Osborne Thomas Limited; Sammons Recruitment Group; Seven Resourcing; VHR; and West Midlands Employers. And the shortlist for the Start Up of the Year award is Core3, Enhanced Healthcare, Kenect Recruitment – Belfast Franchise, Placement Staffing Group Limited, SHR Group, Trust Education and X2 Recruit Ltd.

