Registration changes for Wales’ education workforce

A number of changes will be coming into effect for those working in further education (FE) and adult learning across Wales.

The first will require the following to register with the Education Workforce Council (EWC) before they begin working:

those employed as principals, or senior leaders (directly managing teaching and learning), in FE institutions

practitioners of community-based adult learning (employed by local authorities)

The second will introduce minimum qualifications for those working as FE teachers and adult learning practitioners.

The changes follow a public consultation, run by the Welsh Government, between September and November 2023. They will help close anomalies in the current legislation.

In order to work as an education practitioner in Wales, individuals working in certain roles must first be registered with the EWC. As the independent, professional regulator for the education workforce in Wales, these changes give the EWC a wider remit to safeguard learners, young people, and parents/guardians, whilst maintaining public trust and confidence.

Hayden Llewellyn, Chief Executive of the EWC said:

“Registration and minimum qualifications are common practice in regulated professions including medicine, law, and social work. It means that only those who uphold a high standard of conduct, and are competent, knowledgeable, and skilled are able to work in certain roles.

“The EWC is pleased to see Welsh Government introduce this new legislation to address the irregularities we have previously highlighted, whilst acknowledging there is still work to do.”

Those required to register under the changes will be contacted by the EWC in due course and do not need to take any action at this time. The majority of individuals will be automatically registered through their employer.

If you’d like to find out more information about registration with the EWC, visit the website.

