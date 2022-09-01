Seeking the Land of Opportunity? Look North!

The UK’s top job hotspots have been revealed, with opportunities soaring in Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and beyond.

While London retains the top spot, in the first six months of this year, Manchester has taken the crown as the UK’s top job hotspot outside the capital – creating more than twice the national average number of job opportunities.

Insight from global recruitment specialists Michael Page, shows that there is a wealth of opportunity across the nation – with the top hotspots out of London ranging from Edinburgh to Bristol.

Businesses are increasingly moving out of London in the quest for talent, meaning that workers no longer need to move to the capital in search of their dream job. According to new data, a whopping 83% of jobs are currently being advertised outside the capital – creating a new national landscape for job opportunities.

When looking at job opportunities created outside London in the first six months of this year, the UK’s top eight hotspots, in order of total jobs advertised, are:

Manchester, job opportunities up 18% on H1 2021 Birmingham, job opportunities up 27% on H1 2021 Leeds, job opportunities up 24% on H1 2021 Bristol, job opportunities up 24% on H1 2021 Glasgow, job opportunities up 40% on H1 2021 Edinburgh,job opportunities up 40% on H1 2021 Cambridge, job opportunities up 39% on H1 2021 Reading,job opportunities up 36% on H1 2021

Before the pandemic, the job market in the North and Midlands was already growing, but as data from Michael Page’s Page Insights shows, these regions have officially cemented their status by offering the greatest opportunity for those taking the next steps in their careers.

There is good news for Scotland too. Glasgow and Edinburgh are the cities that show the largest growth in job creation outside of London compared to 2021, both increasing by an impressive 40%.

Doug Rode, UK MD at Michael Page, explains: “The UK’s job landscape is changing and there has been a notable increase in companies moving out of London due to cheaper rents and greater access to untapped talent pools, just look at the BBC and Channel 4 as key examples. The Government’s levelling up agenda has also seen many government departments partly relocate across the country, which has been a great driver of jobs to other cities, with many departments heading north to Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Sheffield.

“Big companies moving into new regions naturally creates more local jobs and therefore there is more competition for the best talent. Now that people realise that they don’t have to move to London to fast track their careers, employers are also starting to view regional offices and hires as a long-term investment.”

Driving the job market in Manchester, is a thriving tech scene. In fact, Manchester is rapidly gaining a reputation as one of the best places to be globally for tech jobs, which in turn is attracting more people to live and work in the city.

Doug Rode added: “Booms in growing industries, such as tech, are creating thousands of jobs in cities across the country. The rise of hybrid and remote working has levelled the playing field and unlocked huge talent pools nationwide, which is great news for employers and workers alike. People no longer need to feel the pressure of having to move to London to get the job they want. The working world is changing. Candidates can afford to shop around for the best job, wherever that might be in the country.”

Top tips for looking for a new job:

Don’t be afraid to think outside the box and look at where the hotspots are for your dream role or industry. Don’t just look at where big companies are headquartered, explore their office locations too. Investigate the job opportunities in your city. The business landscape is constantly evolving – you might find the perfect job on your own doorstop.

