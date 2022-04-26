Success of Belfast Met’s Digital Marketing Programme leads to employment for graduates in local companies

Belfast Met and leading employers across a variety of sectors, congratulated thirteen students who successfully completed the Digital Marketing Graduate Programme through the Skill Up – Flexible Skills Fund.

The Flexible Skills Fund is funded by The Department for the Economy and delivered by Further and Higher Education providers, to offer a range of free accredited courses to help individuals to re-train and re-skill in areas where job growth is expected to be high.

Delivered online, the Digital Marketing Graduate Programme started with an intensive two-week training course where participants learnt how to use social media channels and digital marketing tools to schedule, post, analyse and engage with audiences effectively, before moving into a 10-week placement.

Belfast Met was delighted to collaborate with the Innovation Factory to secure placements with employers based within their building on the Springfield Road, Belfast, employers included Kitchen Design House, Four Gears Marketing, Select Wifi, Electrical Storage Company, Necto Search and Selection Ltd, and ProfileTree.

Participants also secured placements with companies including Hey Boba, Craigmoreonline, Betty’s Ice Cream, Clonoe Village Business Park and Armagh Planetarium.

With the support of Belfast Met, the participants were able to practically apply the knowledge gained on the course in an industry setting, gaining vital work experience using the latest digital technology, as well as achieve a Level 4 qualification in Social Media and Digital Marketing.

As a result of their enthusiasm, skills and dedication to the programme, many of the students have been offered full-time employment by the businesses involved and will now take their first step into an exciting career in Digital Marketing.

Rachel Burns, Manager for the Centre of Business Development at Belfast Met, said

“It is great to see such positive outcomes for the participants on the Digital Marketing Graduate Programme. They have gained valuable skills and experience working in digital marketing, which has resulted in employment opportunities and vital support for local companies.

Stephen Ellis, Innovation Manager at Innovation Factory said

“Having digital skills in today’s workplace is crucial and will only become more important, no matter what education or vocational background you come from. Although many of our businesses at IF see the importance of digital marketing, in reality they don’t have the time to dedicate to it. Having that extra resource gave them hands on practical support to reach new customers and develop new business. Hopefully this is the first of many partnerships that IF can develop with Belfast Met going forward.”

For more details about Belfast Met’s other Skill Up programmes in Business and Marketing, Health and Social Care, Childcare, I.T. and Construction and Engineering go to Skill Up – Flexible Skills Fund (belfastmet.ac.uk)

