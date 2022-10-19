UK CYBER SECURITY COUNCIL PILOT SET TO USHER IN FIRST CHARTERED CYBER PROFESSIONALS

The UK Cyber Security Council has announced it is set to usher in the country’s first chartered cyber professionals through a pilot scheme.

The first two specialisms kickstarting the pilot are Cyber Security Governance and Risk Management and Secure System Architecture and Design.

The Council has confirmed it will partner with two pilot participant bodies – (ISC)² and The Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec) – for the pilot, with the organisations responsible for assessing applications from their membership base against the Council’s newly established professional standard.

The professional registrations awarded by the Council will present those working in the profession with an independent seal of approval and recognition of their competence, which will serve as a key differentiator between candidates with similar qualifications, experiences and backgrounds.

The aim of the pilot is to establish three professional titles, Associate, Principal and Chartered, corresponding to the depth of experience and expertise of the individual. Associate will be the first title, Principal the mid-tier and Chartered will be the highest of the professional standards offered through the pilot scheme.

The announcement of the pilot comes after the Council was awarded Royal Chartered status by the Privy Council, making the UK Cyber Security Council the only body that can charter individuals to award the status of ‘Chartered Cyber Security Professional’. It will bring cyber in line with other established professions, such as accountancy, engineering and legal, following a recent Government consultation focused on the industry.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) consultation engaged with stakeholders from across the cyber community to further establish the UK Cyber Security Council’s remit. The government response to these findings is that they support the Council as the standard setting body for the profession, alongside its work to develop careers support and advice, outreach and diversity work, thought leadership, a code of ethics, and accountability in the sector.

Professor Simon Hepburn, CEO of the UK Cyber Security Council, said:

“The Council is committed to working with stakeholders across the industry, with a joint aim of creating a world class cyber sector right here in the UK.

“If we’re to achieve on that ambition, the country will need a framework and an aligned professional standardacross the industry’s disciplines. We will also need a better understanding of skillsets and experience, and a way of demonstrating an adherence to industry best-practice and ethical standards.

“The pilot programme will be a significant step in the right direction, which is why we’re really excited with the potential of welcoming in the UK’s very first chartered cyber professionals this year.

“It will be crucial to our objectives and I’m really looking forward to working with the pilot participant bodies as we craft that new framework, for a clear and robust professional standard in the sector.”

Jill Trebilcock, Director of CIISec, said:

“We welcome this opportunity to establish a Chartered qualification for cyber professionals to give those in the industry the recognition that they have deserved for many years.”

Clar Rosso, CEO of (ISC)2, said:

“We are proud to support the UK Cyber Security Council with this ground-breaking initiative. Cyber security is more important than ever for the UK and the global economy. Establishing further professional recognition of UK cyber security professionals can only help to bolster the UK’s national cyber defence and economic security.”

The Council is piloting a new professional standard for the industry to address the complex nature of career routes into cyber security. Currently, several cyber security qualifications, certifications and degrees exist without any uniform equivalency or defined pathway linking them.

The pilot scheme will test the introduction of a universally recognised professional standard for the three titles. By doing so, the Council aims to create a clearer career route map for those looking to enter the cyber security industry, as well as professionals already working in the sector.

Creating a clearer standard will also help employers fully understand the skills and competencies associated with each title, enabling organisations and professionals to recruit more effectively.

To learn more about routes into the cyber industry, please visit the UK Cyber Security Council’s website: https://www.ukcybersecuritycouncil.org.uk/careers-learning/careers-route-map/

