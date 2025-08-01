Bridging Digital Gaps in Global Education: Four Key Challenges in Delivering Transnational Education (TNE)

As UK higher education institutions continue to expand their transnational education (TNE) provision, the digital landscape in host countries is becoming a critical factor in shaping the success of these programmes.

At Jisc, we are exploring the digital challenges faced by TNE staff and students across a range of international contexts. Our first report, Global education and technology: digital challenges associated with the effective delivery of transnational education, part 1, published this month, summarises the perspectives of 21 UK higher education providers engaged in TNE. Their insights reveal a complex picture of digital challenges, with four key areas emerging as particularly significant.

1. Access to Technology and the Internet

Digital access is far from consistent across the globe. While UK-based learners often benefit from stable internet and widespread access to digital devices, this is not the case in many TNE host countries. Research partners reported frequent power outages, unreliable internet connectivity, and limited access to appropriate devices. In some regions, students rely solely on mobile phones for all digital learning, which can severely limit their ability to engage with course materials.

These challenges highlight the importance of assessing a country’s civil digital infrastructure before assuming that UK digital teaching practices can be directly transferred. In regions affected by extreme weather, civil unrest, or geopolitical instability, digital infrastructure can be particularly vulnerable, further complicating access to education.

2. Accessing Digital Resources and Learning Materials

Even when students and staff can get online, accessing the right digital resources is not guaranteed. Licensing restrictions, high costs, and legal barriers can all limit access to essential materials such as e-books, academic journals, and course-specific software. For example, publisher licensing models often treat students on branch campuses differently from those in franchised partnerships, leading to inconsistent access.

Export control laws can also restrict the use of certain software or content in specific countries—particularly in STEM subjects. Additionally, internet censorship, such as China’s Great Firewall, can block access to widely used platforms like YouTube, Google Scholar, and Microsoft Teams. These restrictions require UK providers to manage access on a granular, resource-by-resource basis, adding significant technical and administrative complexity.

3. Cultural Differences in Digital Pedagogy

Digital teaching and learning practices are shaped by cultural norms, and what works in the UK may not translate seamlessly elsewhere. Expectations around interactivity, assessment, and academic integrity can vary widely. For instance, the use of generative AI tools was identified as the most significant challenge by 16 of the 21 research partners, reflecting differing levels of familiarity and acceptance.

Other concerns include explaining UK assessment practices and ensuring that teaching materials are culturally appropriate. In some contexts, plagiarism detection tools may be blocked or may not align with local writing conventions, raising questions about fairness and academic integrity.

4. Digital Skills and Capabilities

Finally, the digital skills of students and staff can differ significantly between countries. Additional support may be required to ensure that the digital skills expected in a UK context are met in TNE host countries and cultures. It is highly likely that host country staff will, at the very least, require training to access and use systems such as the UK provider’s virtual learning environment or student records system. Jisc’s Building Digital Capabilities framework offers a useful structure for assessing and developing these skills across different roles, from teaching staff to students.

Providing this support is not just a technical issue—it’s a matter of educational equity. Without the necessary digital capabilities, students may struggle to engage fully with their learning, and staff may find it difficult to deliver high-quality teaching.

Hearing from TNE students and staff

These themes are at the heart of our ongoing primary research, conducted in collaboration with 21 partner organisations and spanning over 50 instances of transnational education (TNE) delivery. We have gathered data through anonymous online surveys and virtual focus groups involving students, UK-based staff, and staff located in host countries. The insights from this research will be shared in our upcoming second report, Global Education and Technology (Part 2 of 2): Insights into Transnational Student and Staff Digital Experiences, with key recommendations, to be launched at UUKi’s TNE conference.

As UK TNE continues to grow, institutions must take a proactive, context-sensitive approach to digital delivery. Understanding the local digital environment, addressing access and licensing issues, respecting cultural differences, and supporting digital skills development are all essential steps in creating inclusive and effective international education experiences.

By Elizabeth Newall, Senior sector specialist, Jisc