Institutes of Technology: Empowering Learners, Powering the UK Economy 

To build a stronger, fairer economy, we must start with people—by giving learners access to high-quality technical education that’s rooted in local opportunity. Institutes of Technology (IoTs) are making this vision a reality across the UK. These place-based partnerships are equipping people with the skills they need to succeed in key industries, while supporting economic growth and regional development.

IoTs Work Because They Are Built On Collaboration

IoTs work because they are built on collaboration. By bringing together education providers, employers, and government, they ensure technical education is shaped by the needs of industry and accessible to learners from all backgrounds. This shared approach means students benefit from hands-on, relevant training, while employers gain access to a workforce ready to meet tomorrow’s challenges.

As the government prepares to publish its Post-16 Education and Skills Strategy, the National Network of Institutes of Technology is ready to play a key role in turning vision into reality. Building a responsive, future-facing skills system requires more than policy—it needs trust, clarity, and practical delivery. IoTs are already showing how this can be done, by working at the intersection of education and employment to deliver training that reflects the real needs of our economy.

Future of IoT Licensing

The National Network welcomes the government’s recent announcement on the future of IoT licensing and its commitment to a more coordinated skills system. The extension of IoT licenses until 2028 provides stability and acknowledges the vital role IoTs play in delivering a skilled workforce. This long-term approach will allow IoTs to build on their successes and further enhance their contributions to the UK’s evolving skills landscape.

Across the country, IoTs are addressing skills gaps in priority sectors—from green energy and digital to advanced manufacturing and healthcare. Their courses are designed with employers, delivered by expert educators, and focused on equipping learners with the practical expertise they need to thrive.

Industry sponsorship is also driving real change. A collaboration between the Yorkshire and Humber IoT and Lincolnshire IoT has secured £530,000 in funding over three years from Quickline Broadband, a fast-growing tech company in East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. Most of this funding will go directly to bursaries for eligible IoT learners—supporting those who may face barriers to accessing education. The fund will also support annual STE(A)M Challenges for Year 9 students, helping to inspire the next generation of technical talent.

Learners are also gaining access to cutting-edge technologies through collaborations with employers like FESTO, supporting advanced manufacturing training that bridges theory and practice. And with the support of Innovate UK and the Faraday Battery Challenge, IoTs in the North East and Greater Birmingham and Solihull are supporting projects which enable co-development of programmes for the battery workforce, alongside companies such as Jaguar Land Rover and AESC. The National Network of Institutes of Technology provides opportunities to share this training with a broad network of FE Colleges.

These aren’t isolated examples—they are part of a growing national effort to link technical education to real economic opportunity. By responding to employer needs and empowering learners, IoTs are helping regions build resilient workforces that are ready for the future.

The government’s direct engagement with IoT leaders and employer partners shows a welcome recognition of their role in shaping the UK’s skills agenda. As the Minister for Skills, Jacqui Smith, recently outlined, IoTs can play a central role in connecting skills development with regional growth and industrial strategy. This was also reinforced in a recent statement by Minister for Education Janet Daby, who confirmed that Skills England will work with Technical Excellence Colleges (TECs) and IoTs to ensure they are supported in delivering the skills that local employers need. This demonstrates a broader commitment to collaborative, place-based skills delivery across national priority sectors.

We are proud to be at the forefront of the UK’s skills revolution, leveraging our partnerships with education providers and employers to support a diverse range of industries. As we look ahead, we remain committed to working collaboratively with government, industry, and learners to ensure the UK has the skilled workforce needed to drive economic growth and innovation.

Prof Rosa Wells, Professor of Technical Education, University College Birmingham, and Chair, The National Network of Institutes of Technology