Reshaping Higher Education with Holographic Technology

As higher education costs rise, universities face pressure to prove their value. Innovations such as holographic lectures and AI-driven avatars offer immersive learning experiences, real-time interactions with global experts and personalised guidance. These technologies serve to enhance student experiences, improve job prospects and help universities attract future students.

Is higher education still worth the cost? It’s a question that more students across the UK are asking themselves as the cost-of-living crisis places strain on families and warnings ring out about the need to increase the current £9,250 a year tuition fee cap. The reality is that more students may opt to skip higher education altogether, avoiding the hefty debt that often accompanies it. Universities are under greater pressure to prove their worth and continue to entice the next wave of undergraduates. One such area under the spotlight is the delivery of lectures. Institutions must find innovative ways to engage students and provide a meaningful educational experience to every person that enrols on their courses, thereby increasing their job prospects for the future.

Immersive learning

Holographic solutions can transform the way lectures are delivered. The technology has now advanced to the point where a renowned expert in a subject, who could even be on the other side of the globe, can appear as a lifelike hologram in the classroom. And it’s not limited to pre-recorded content; real-time interaction is possible with students in the lecture hall. Students who are looking to gain the most value from their degree are able to access unique insights and perspectives, and even ask questions.

Holographic lectures also provide opportunities for students from a wide range of universities to learn from the same subject matter experts, creating a level playing field. Lecturers in niche or specialised subjects aren’t just confined to the room they’re in when delivering a lecture, allowing them to share their expertise with more people. To add further value, holographic lectures can be recorded and replayed, giving students the opportunity to revisit complex topics at their own pace. As universities seek to attract and retain students, cutting-edge learning experiences could be the key differentiator.

The rise of digital avatars and AI in education

Holographic technology is also presenting other exciting possibilities in the higher education sector. Digital avatars, driven by generative AI technology, are now able to converse with humans in real-time to answer their questions and share industry specific knowledge. The latest innovations in AI allow these solutions to listen, understand a question and provide a contextually-relevant answer. These avatars can be deployed in higher education settings as virtual tutors, guiding students through course material and providing real-time feedback on essays and coursework. In large universities and lecture settings where personal interaction is limited, these deployments can be invaluable. Students are able to build their skills at a speed that suits them.

Avatars can also play roles such as medical patients or clients in simulated scenarios, helping future professionals improve their communication and interpersonal skills. By replicating real-world interactions in a controlled environment, these innovations allow students to practice critical soft skills alongside technical knowledge, better preparing them for their future careers.

With an increasing number of higher education institutions facing funding challenges, continuing to attract students is crucial for long-term viability. By promoting the use of holographic lectures in promotional and marketing materials, institutions can showcase their commitment to innovation and student development. Looking ahead, holographic technology could even be used for hands-on learning and practical scenarios. Picture medical students practicing surgical techniques in a simulated environment or engineering students experimenting with complex machinery in a virtual lab, further developing their skills for their future careers.

Finding new ways to demonstrate value

As the cost of higher education continues to rise, universities must find new ways to demonstrate their value and attract students who are increasingly questioning the value of degrees. Holographic technology provides an immersive and flexible learning experience that could set institutions apart. By enabling real-time interactions with global experts, offering personalised guidance through AI-driven avatars and supporting hands-on virtual learning, holographic solutions can serve to revolutionise how education is delivered. In doing so, it delivers the dual benefit of enhancing the student experience and better preparing undergraduates for the demands of their future careers. Embracing these innovations could be the key to ensuring that higher education remains a worthwhile investment for the next generation of students.

By Kiryl Chykeyuk, CEO and Co-Founder, HYPERVSN