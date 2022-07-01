ACT appoints Jayne McGill-Harris as new Development Director

Wales’ leading training provider, ACT, has appointed Jayne McGill-Harris as its new Development Director. In her new role, Jayne will develop and drive forward Marketing, Communications and Business Development strategies for ACT, through maximising commercial opportunities and contractual performance.

Jayne has almost 13 years of experience within the education and training sector and her appointment as Development Director marks a return to the award-winning training provider, following her previous success at ACT as Head of Marketing & Communications.

Since setting up in 1988, ACT has become Wales’ largest provider of training and apprenticeships. Supported by the Welsh Government and European Social Fund, ACT has eight training centres across South Wales

Commenting on her new appointment, Jayne said: “I am thrilled to be returning to ACT and having a real impact in my role as Development Director. I have a wealth of knowledge in the education sector and am particularly excited to support the new Jobs Growth Wales+ programme in supporting young people to achieve their career ambitions. I look forward to continuing to build on ACT’s success through creating opportunities and improving people’s lives through learning.”

Richard Spear, Managing Director for ACT added: “We are absolutely delighted to have Jayne back on board with us at ACT. She knows our business inside out and is the ideal candidate for this position. Her appointment brings immense value to ACT and she will play an integral role in our continued success.”

For more on the education and training opportunities at ACT, visit www.acttraining.org.uk

