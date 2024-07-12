Oxford Business College names new Chair of Board of Governors

Oxford Business College (@oxford_business) has announced the appointment of Dr. Nick Petford as the new chair of its board of governors. Dr. Petford, who previously served as vice chancellor at the University of Northampton, joins OBC with experience in both higher education administration and business.

In his new role, Dr. Petford plans to explore the expansion of OBC’s virtual learning offerings.

He stated,

“Just as one can now watch a football match from anywhere in the world, the same should be true for accessing life-changing education.”

Among Dr. Petford’s proposed initiatives are plans to align course offerings with local job markets near OBC’s campuses in Oxford, Nottingham, Slough, and West London. He has also expressed interest in developing short-term courses for working professionals.

Dr. Petford’s background includes roles in academia and industry. He has worked on projects related to green skills and decarbonization in the education sector. While at Bournemouth University, he was involved in supporting a student’s invention that later received a Queen’s Award for Innovation.

OBC reports that over a third of its student body consists of mature learners, parents, or first-generation college attendees. Dr. Petford, who entered university at age 24 through an access program after initially leaving school at 16, says he relates to students who have not followed traditional educational paths.

As OBC moves forward with its plans for growth and development, Dr. Petford’s appointment marks a new chapter for the institution’s leadership.

Nick Petford, Chair of the Board of Governors of Oxford Business College, commented:

“This is a hugely exciting time to be joining Oxford Business College, and I look forward to guiding it towards further success.

“I see great potential for the college to use technology to reach vast student populations around the globe that are crying out for high-quality education.

“There is also a growing need for flexible, modular learning from working professionals seeking to upskill themselves, and we could help fill this demand with bite-sized courses.

“The higher education landscape is becoming increasingly competitive, and I want to see Oxford Business College use its innovative spirit to offer bold and imaginative solutions that improve students’ lives.”

Mr Sarwar Khawaja, Chairman of the Executive Board of Oxford Business College, commented:

“We’re delighted to welcome Nick to lead our board of governors, and his learnings from the business and education world will help propel Oxford Business College to the next level.

“Nick’s experience in nurturing student entrepreneurs make him perfectly suited to helping create a new generation of business owners.”