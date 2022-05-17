Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Essex County Council jobs

All change at Borders College

Borders College May 17, 2022
EPA 2022 conference

Borders College is set to get a new Principal with the news that the current incumbent, Angela Cox, is to take up the post of Principal at Ayrshire College from August.
 
Angela, who joined Borders College 6 years ago, is set to take over from the current Ayrshire College Principal, Carol Turnbull, who is originally from Hawick.
 
Borders College is now actively seeking a new Principal with the position currently being advertised.
 
Chair of the Regional Board of Borders College, Ray McCowan, commented:
 
“We are sorry to see Angela move on but understand her reasons for doing so, and we wish every success in the new role.
 
“The person appointed to replace Angela joins us at an exciting time as our success rates are amongst the very best in Scotland and will help innovate, motivate and build on the many successes that Borders College has been credited with in recent years.
 
“Our new Principal will continue the work of developing positive relationships with local schools, businesses and stakeholders, as well as drive forward our national agenda.”
 
With over 5000 student enrolments annually and over 700 learning programmes, Borders College continues to deliver the very best of education and training throughout the South of Scotland and further afield.

Published in: Education, Work and leadership, Executive appointments
Published in: Education, Work and leadership, Executive appointments
Borders College

