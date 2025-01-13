Arden University appoints new Deputy Provost

Arden University – a leading UK-based provider of flexible, online and blended learning – has appointed Professor Brian Smith as its new Deputy Provost.

Bringing more than three decades of experience, Brian has been awarded the prestigious Higher Education Academy National Teaching Fellow for excellence in developing inspiring and innovative new learning and teaching models in global higher education. This work was core to his PhD to understand learner behaviour and ontological needs in the classroom, blended and online learning.

Professor Carl Lygo, Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor at Arden University, commented: “Professor Smith is an energetic force within the higher education industry. He carries a wealth of experience and has touched a variety of disciplines – including healthcare, psychology, technology, law and engineering, to name a few.

“It’s safe to say he has a strong track record of leading enhanced learning in further and higher education. He is a remarkable addition to our team and will offer exceptional guidance that will further enhance our academic integrity, drive our strategic initiatives and foster an environment that supports both our faculties and students’ successes.”

Professor Smith started his higher education journey after graduating in Newcastle in 1987, where he studied a Critical Care course with the now-protected title of Operating Department Practitioner. Over the years, he has continued enhancing his standing by studying for a bachelor’s degree in Organisation and Management Studies in 2004 through Lancaster University. He then went on to earn a Post-Graduated Certificate in Education and other qualifications in psychodynamic therapy. In 2008, he completed a Master’s Degree in Education (eLearning) at Edge Hill University.

He also holds the title of Advance HE Principal Fellow, and Accreditor status for reviewing fellowships. He has contributed to several initiatives in his career, some of which has included authoring End point Assessments for Apprenticeships (Institute for Apprenticeships), Micro-credential characteristics (Quality Assurance Agency), TEF 2023 panel member (Office for Students), editor reviewer for journals, and authoring publications such as Creativity: An unsolved enigma.

Professor Smith was the first in his family to attend university after being a carer for a family member. “I use my journey into higher education as fuel to help others on their journey,” he shares.

When speaking about his new appointment, Professor Smith said: “It’s really exciting to join Arden University – an institution that is so passionate about opening doors to education for people from all backgrounds, responsibilities and experiences.

“Education is a gift of life – it is not just about learning for good grades, but about how we can apply it to continually develop and grow both personally and professionally. This is something I am deeply passionate about, and it is integrated within Arden University. I am looking forward to overseeing how we can further build careers and help our students on their higher education journey.”