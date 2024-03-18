Aston University appoints new Chief Commercial Officer

Professor Gurpreet Singh Jagpal has been appointed as the University’s Chief Commercial Officer

He will lead the University’s omni-channel growth strategy and commercial development with industry and businesses

He brings significant entrepreneurial and commercial experience to Aston University.

Aston University (@AstonUniversity) has appointed Professor Gurpreet Singh Jagpal as its Chief Commercial Officer.

In this newly created role, Professor Jagpal will join the Vice-Chancellor’s executive team to lead the University’s omni-channel growth strategy and commercial development in line with the Aston 2030 Strategy.

The Chief Commercial Officer will oversee the consolidated Aston University development portfolio that includes commercial training, business development, alumni relations, marketing, recruitment and international development, with a focus on quality, innovation and growth.

The role will contribute to the realisation of the Birmingham Innovation Quarter and UK Investment Zone strategy through strategic partnerships and FDI initiatives.

Gurpreet has spent the last 15 years working in senior roles at universities across the UK, predominantly focusing on business development, commercial initiatives, innovation and entrepreneurship.

He will join Aston University from the University of Suffolk, where he is Pro Vice-Chancellor of Business and Entrepreneurship, responsible for driving business engagement across the institution and region, leading commercial development of careers, enterprise and entrepreneurship, and Executive Lead for Apprenticeships and Development and Alumni Relations.

His previous roles include Professor and Director of the Institute for Enterprise and Entrepreneurship at UWE Bristol, Director of Research, Enterprise and Innovation at London South Bank University (LSBU) and Chief Executive Officer of South Bank University Enterprises Ltd.

At LSBU he established an award-winning research and enterprise centre, culminating in LSBU being recognised as Entrepreneurial University of the Year by The Times Higher Educations Awards in 2016.

Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University, said:

“I am delighted that Professor Jagpal is joining Aston University as our new Chief Commercial Officer responsible for driving the Aston omni-channel growth strategy in partnership with industry, business and international stakeholders.

“Gurpreet brings with him an in-depth understanding and wealth of experience of the higher education sector and a proven track record in capturing and realising commercial value for universities leading to growth and impact. This role is directly aligned with our new 2030 strategy.”

Speaking of his appointment, Professor Jagpal said:

“I am thrilled to be joining Aston University in this newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer. Aston’s 2030 strategy is inspirational and innovative, adopting an omni-channel growth approach across all areas of our business – something which I am really excited about. Joining Aleks and the team at this time provides the opportunity to lead and contribute to the delivery of this bold and ambitious strategy.

“Birmingham and the West Midlands also hold a special place in my heart – it’s where I began my career, and having been born here, it’s not just about career roots but also deep family ties, cherished friendships, and links with the local community. Together, I’m confident we’ll achieve great things, and I am truly looking forward to joining in September.”

Professor Jagpal will take up his role in September 2024.