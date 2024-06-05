Brian Shaw Named CEO of Discovery Education

Discovery Education(@DiscoveryEd), a global education technology company backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., today announced the appointment of Brian Shaw as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Shaw most recently served as Discovery Education’s Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operations Officer. He joined Discovery Education in 2018 and has played a significant role in the growth of the Company as a standalone business.

James Pade, Partner and Managing Director at Clearlake said:

“Having worked closely with Brian over the last two years, I am confident that his experience in building technology companies and driving innovative growth strategies makes him a strong fit for the role,”

“I am excited to continue our partnership as we further Discovery Education’s mission to bridge student learning gaps and provide educators worldwide with the digital resources needed to ignite student curiosity.”

Prior to joining Discovery Education, Mr. Shaw created and then led the Corporate Development, Investments, and Investor Relations functions at Red Ventures, a technology-enabled portfolio of digital companies. Prior to Red Ventures, he held leadership roles in the financial planning and analysis and accounting functions at Time Warner Cable, and in the assurance practice at Ernst & Young.

Mr. Shaw said:

“For the last six years, I have worked alongside an incredibly talented team of individuals to create and distribute high-quality digital learning solutions globally,”

“I look forward to progressing our tradition of innovation, expanding our impact on education, and building on the foundational initiatives we’ve invested in over the last several years to drive growth alongside my colleagues at Discovery Education as well as our partners at Clearlake.”