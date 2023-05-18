Business school for health recruits former WHO advisor

UCL Global Business School for Health (GBSH) has recruited Dr Kabir Sheikh, former Policy Advisor for the World Health Organisation (WHO), as Professor of Global Health Systems and Policy.

Professor Sheikh, originally from India, is a public health and health systems specialist committed to building stronger, more equitable health systems in low and middle-income countries. During his time with the WHO, he led science, policy, and country engagement at the Alliance for Health Policy and Systems Research, WHO HQ, with a footprint in 40 countries.

For the WHO, Professor Sheikh has authored a number of influential frameworks and policies. He also serves on the editorial boards for the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Global Health, PLOS Global Health, and Social Science and Medicine – Health Systems.

Professor Sheikh brings extensive experience in higher education, including 20 years of postgraduate teaching, academic management, and research supervision across various institutions around the world. He also holds honorary appointments at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), University of Melbourne, Public Health Foundation of India, and BRAC University Dhaka.

“Health systems across the world, especially in the Global South, are undergoing rapid transformations, driven by larger forces such as urbanisation, proliferation of private markets, and the digital revolution. However, global scholarship has not kept up with the pace of these transformations. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the critical role that learning – or lack thereof – plays in the ability of health systems, and indeed entire societies, to withstand shocks and adapt to change. Strong health systems are learning health systems and, conversely, health system failures often stem from learning failures,” explains Professor Sheikh, who will be teaching on the Global Healthcare Management programme.

“UCL’s leadership is challenging traditional academic norms by building a diverse faculty with mixed talents, and promoting more responsive and engaged ways of working. I am honoured to contribute to that legacy by collaborating with talented colleagues, students, and partners to advance locally relevant, globally significant learning on health systems worldwide.”

Professor Nora Colton, Director of UCL GBSH, states, “Professor Sheikh is a world leader in global health systems and policy. I am confident that his contribution to our research and education in this area will be impactful for societies worldwide.”

