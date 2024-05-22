Cantium Business Solutions welcomes new Education Account Director

Cantium Business Solutions, a public sector IT services specialist, is pleased to announce that it has appointed William Asare as its new Education Account Director.

Bringing over 14 years of experience, William joins to elevate Cantium’s service offering and support its continued growth within the education sector. His role will see him take a strategic lead, helping to develop the Education division, create synergy between partners and identify commercial opportunities, while maintaining exceptional levels of customer satisfaction.

Prior to joining Cantium, William served as an Account Manager at Wavenet Education, formerly AdEPT. He has substantial experience in the education sector, notably within IT support and technology services, and primarily being responsible for maintaining relationships with his clients.

William says:

“Technology is having a transformative impact on classrooms across the country, especially as we start to see AI assistants introduced to support lesson planning and creating resources,”

He adds:

“While embracing new solutions and keeping up with the pace of change can be daunting, with the right support educators can get the most out of their products and develop their skills. We have a talented education team at Cantium, as well as a strong market presence, and I’m looking forward to putting my skills to work, to help support continued market innovation and growth.”

Mark Cobb, Managing Director of Cantium Business Solutions adds:

“We’re thrilled to have William on board. He has an astute understanding of Cantium, having worked in the education technology and IT support market for several years. I’m sure he will bring great energy and leadership to Cantium and help us expand our offering and empower educators to support a new generation of learners.’’