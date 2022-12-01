Shopping Cart

From education to employment
College Employers Scotland appoints New Chair

Colleges Scotland December 1, 2022
handshake
David Watt, Chair of Fife College’s Board of Governors, was today (Thursday 1 December 2022) appointed Chair of College Employers Scotland, the organisation responsible for National Bargaining between the sector’s employers and trade unions.

Mr Watt, who has been Chair of Fife College’s Board of Governors since March 2019, replaces Alex Linkston, Chair of the Board of West Lothian College, who is stepping down after five years as College Employers Scotland’s Chair.

Mr Watt previously served as Executive Director of the Institute of Directors in Scotland and has extensive experience in industry and the public and voluntary sectors.

David Watt said:

“I am very pleased to have been appointed Chair of College Employers Scotland.

“Scotland’s colleges deliver outstanding learning experiences for our students, and I look forward to working with them together with our trade union colleagues to ensure we continue to do that despite the many difficult financial challenges we face.”

Gavin Donoghue, Director of College Employers Scotland, said:

“I am delighted to welcome David as Chair of College Employers Scotland.  David’s experience in business and the public and third sectors will be an invaluable addition to discussions about pay and terms and conditions in the college sector.

“I very much look forward to working closely with David and our trade union colleagues to continue to develop and invest in Scotland’s college workforce.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Alex Linkston, who stands down as Chair and who has been involved in the work of the National Joint Negotiating Committee since its establishment in 2016.

“Alex has been a constant source of advice and support and I would like to thank him on behalf of the sector for all the work he has undertaken on National Bargaining on behalf of college employers.”

Colleges Scotland

