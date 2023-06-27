Daksh Gupta appointed as an IMI Vice President

Professional body ramps up commitment to addressing the UK’s automotive skills gap with new board member

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has confirmed the appointment of Daksh Gupta, the former Group Chief Executive Officer of Marshall Motor Holdings plc and Vice President of BEN, as a Vice President of the professional body.

With three decades’ automotive experience, Daksh Gupta joins six other IMI Vice Presidents who all bring unprecedented hands-on experience, benefitting the IMI community, the wider sector and a new generation of people entering or considering entering the automotive workforce. Led by IMI President, Professor Jim Saker, the Vice Presidents’ vast knowledge and varying perspectives help the professional body adapt and respond to the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

“We are delighted that Daksh has agreed to join the IMI as a Vice President”, said Steve Nash, CEO of the IMI. “Daksh’s experience and the counsel that he can provide on a wide range of issues affecting our members will be invaluable.”

Professor Jim Saker, President of the IMI added:

“Alongside the other IMI Vice Presidents, I am confident that Daksh will provide constructive insight and feedback on the strategic actions we need to take to tackle the very big challenges our sector faces. From evolving technology and a change in the sales model to the skills gap, we must adapt and evolve to ensure our sector is fit for purpose. Taking a more inclusive approach to recruitment and people development has to be central to that goal.”

Commenting on his appointment, Daksh Gupta said:

“I am hugely honoured and excited to be joining the IMI board as a Vice President at such a pivotal time for automotive. Accelerating technologies are redefining every aspect of our industry, from manufacturing and sales to vehicle ownership and sustainability. Despite these seismic shifts bringing fantastic career opportunities which simply didn’t exist when I took my first part-time job cleaning cars, we face the biggest ever skills challenge. However, the IMI is facing this head on.

“The IMI Diversity Task Force, formed in 2021, continues to work in partnership with industry colleagues at every level, to create a more inclusive workforce, regardless of sexual orientation, disability and ethnicity. And a new ground-breaking campaign, championed by IMI Vice President, Linda Jackson, Chief Executive of PEUGEOT is set to debunk the outdated perceptions that go to the heart of our sector’s recruitment challenges. Drawing upon real voices from across the industry, the IMI will be spotlighting the very real career opportunities that exist for individuals throughout society, irrespective of age or capabilities.

“I believe now is the perfect time for me to join the IMI board and use my own voice to share my experiences and drive positive change.”

