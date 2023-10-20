Deputy CEO Joins Yorkshire Skills and Apprenticeship Training Provider to Drive Growth and Innovation

Yorkshire based Springfield Training, a prominent leader in the vocational training and education industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dan Howard as its new Deputy Chief Executive Officer from January. With an illustrious career spanning 15 years in the skills, apprenticeships, and employability industry, Dan brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to the organisation.

Springfield Training is known for its commitment to delivering high-quality training and educational solutions, and Dan joining the team is expected to further accelerate the company’s growth and innovative efforts to change people’s lives through the power of education.

“We are excited to welcome Dan to Springfield Training. His extensive experience, leadership skills, and deep understanding of our industry make him the ideal candidate to drive our company to new heights,” said Noel Johnson, CEO of Springfield.

Dan joins Springfield with many years’ experience working across the skills and education ecosystem where he has held senior leadership positions for most of his career. During his tenure at the technical and vocational awarding organisation NCFE, he played a pivotal role in the business transformation of their educational technology assessment business, shaping the company to become an award-winning leader in educational assessment and online learning. His impressive track record in business growth, quality improvement, and organisational culture is a testament to his ability to lead and inspire teams to achieve remarkable results.

In his new role as Deputy CEO, Dan will work closely with the executive leadership team to shape and execute Springfield Training’s strategic initiatives. His primary focus will be on driving innovation in the training and education space, expanding the company’s market presence, and enhancing learner experiences.

Dan expressed his enthusiasm for his new position, saying:

“I am really excited to join the exceptional team at Springfield. I have already had the opportunity to meet a lot of the team, and I genuinely can’t wait to get started in January. This is a turbulent time for the training and education industry, with constant change and an uncertain funding landscape, and I am therefore eager to contribute to the company’s mission of empowering individuals and organisations through transformative learning experiences.”

Dan holds a Business Management and Law degree from the University of Leeds and has a reputation for fostering a high-performance culture of collaboration and innovation within the organisations he has served. Dan completed his master’s in strategic leadership in 2020 and sits on the board of the eAssessment Association, is a Non-Executive Director for a Training provider, is in his 5th year as an established judge of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards, and holds Fellowships for both the Institute of Employability Professionals and the Chartered Management Institute. On top of that he has been the Chair of Governors of his own Primary School for 7 years.

His leadership style aligns perfectly with Springfield Training’s values and commitment to excellence.

Springfield Training has a history of providing first-class training programmes that have helped countless individuals and businesses achieve their lifelong learning and development goals. With Dan on board, the company is poised to further expand its reach and impact.

This appointment is a strategic move by Springfield Training to position itself as an industry leader, committed to delivering cutting-edge training solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients and employer partners. The company believes that Dan will play a pivotal role in guiding Springfield through this exciting phase of growth and transformation.

