Hartlepool Sixth Form College’s new Principal to build upon college’s reputation

New Hartlepool Sixth Form College Principal Vikkie Morton is aiming to build on the delivery of high-quality education which has shaped generations of young people in Hartlepool for more than a century.

A Further Education leader with more than 20 years’ experience, Vikkie’s appointment comes as the sixth form college prepares to celebrate 125 years of education on its historic site in 2027. Her arrival strengthens the college’s long-standing reputation for high achievement, inclusive practice and a curriculum that continues to evolve in response to local skills needs, ensuring young people have access to strong futures.

Combining her role as Strategic Lead for Students at Education Partnership North East (EPNE) – which includes Sunderland College and Northumberland College alongside Hartlepool Sixth Form College – Vikkie has led the group’s transformational approach to careers guidance as part of the pilot of the Gatsby Good Career Benchmarks, strengthening employer links across the region. Her leadership contributed to EPNE becoming a lead college in the UK’s only national CEC Careers Hub, and the group being named a two-time finalist for the AoC Beacon Award for Careers Education.

More recently, Vikkie authored the group’s Stronger Communities Framework which positions its colleges as places where education can be the catalyst to help build stronger, healthier and more connected communities across the North East. As EPNE’s lead for Inclusion, she also has a group-wide focus on ensuring inclusive practice and removing barriers to participation and success.

Vikkie’s priorities include delivering EPNE’s changemaking Strategic Plan at Hartlepool Sixth Form College, strengthening partnerships with local schools, employers and organisations to further enhance the curriculum and create meaningful opportunities for students to develop the skills and experience they need to thrive supporting progression into skilled careers.

Looking ahead to the new academic year and beyond, Vikkie said:

“I’m incredibly proud to be stepping into the role of Principal at Hartlepool Sixth Form College, which has a long history of serving its community, and I’m committed to building on that success.

“Strengthening employer partnerships will be key to ensuring students gain access to high-quality work experience, industry insight and clear progression routes into skilled careers.

“Promoting inclusivity across the campus is also vital. Every learner should feel represented, supported and able to succeed.

As an Ofsted Outstanding sixth form college and part of the joint top performing college group in the North East for student achievement, Hartlepool Sixth Form College combines academic excellence, expert support and an exceptional student experience to help students achieve their ambitions. At the heart of the college is a strong sense of community, where learners are known, valued and supported to be themselves.

Toni Rhodes, Chief Executive at EPNE, said:

“Vikkie’s appointment reflects our commitment to ensuring Hartlepool Sixth Form College continues to deliver exceptional educational experiences and opportunities for young people. She brings extensive leadership experience, a strong understanding of inclusive education and a proven track record of driving positive outcomes for learners across EPNE.

“We continue to build on a proud legacy of academic excellence while looking firmly to the future, with an ambition to strengthen partnerships, broaden progression opportunities and ensure that every learner has the support, skills and confidence to achieve their full potential.”