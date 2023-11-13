HIT Training Ltd announces new Managing Director, Mike Worley

National training provider HIT Training Ltd, has appointed Mike Worley as its new Managing Director. Previous Managing Director, Jill Whittaker, has been appointed as the company’s Executive Chair alongside co-founder, John Hyde CBE.

Worley has worked for HIT Training since the company was founded in 2006. He set up HIT’s South West operations and was appointed as Operations Director in 2013. During the pandemic, he oversaw the digital transformation of HIT’s apprenticeship programmes, shifting HIT’s offer online within three weeks of the first lockdown. He is a Fellow of The Institute of Hospitality and a member of The Institute of Directors.

Worley had always wanted to work in hospitality and become a chef, but after spending a night covering as a Restaurant Manager at the age of 17, he decided to pursue a career in management.

Jill Whittaker is co-founder of HIT Training Ltd and has been Managing Director at the company for over 11 years. She has been the driving force behind HIT’s vision to be the employer training provider of choice. In her new role as Executive Chair, she will be supporting the other members of the board to continue HIT’s successful growth.

Speaking of his appointment Worley says:

“I’m delighted to be handed the reins of our amazing company. Having started as a trainer and worked in various roles throughout my time with HIT Training, I have seen first-hand the powerful impact of apprenticeships on learners and employers, and not to mention the economy.

“As we move forward as a company, providing individuals with the skills and knowledge to be the best they can be remains a key focus for HIT, and we remain committed to working with businesses to upskill their workforce to become more effective.”

Jill Whittaker, HIT Training’s new Executive Chair, says:

“I’m very excited to be moving to a new role in the organisation. Having been Managing Director for many years, the change to Executive Chair allows me to take a step back from day-to-day operations and to nurture those who still have that responsibility.”

“Whilst my very able colleague Mike Worley will be firmly holding the reins of the organisation I will be at his side, providing the support and knowledge borne from years of experience that will help to guide him, and the other members of the board, to ensure the success of the organisation.”

To find out more about HIT Training Ltd, please visit www.hittrainingltd.co.uk

