Jobs 22 Welcomes Ayden Sims as CEO for Next Phase of Growth

Jobs 22 announced today that Ayden Sims FIEP has been appointed chief executive officer of the company. An experienced business leader, Ayden will assume responsibilities on 7 April, 2022. He joins from Maximus UK where he was Contract Director for the Restart Scheme in both South and East London, and South and West Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

As a Fellow and Board Member of the IEP, Ayden is invested in shaping the future of employability and dedicating his time and influence to promoting career pathways into employability, and attracting diverse talent into the sector. He said:

“I’m excited about joining such a vibrant and tenacious team. What Jobs 22 has achieved in such a short term is nothing short of remarkable and I look forward to building on that success and fulfilling its potential to be a powerhouse in this sector.”

Aaron Henricksen will continue to work closely with the Jobs 22 board and the Angus Knight Group leadership team, supporting international growth as Chief Development Officer for the Group.

Jobs 22 Chairman Michael Hobday said, “Ayden joins Jobs 22 at an exciting point in our journey, bringing with him a wealth of industry experience and insight that will be invaluable to shaping our strategy and future growth plans. I would also like to use this opportunity to sincerely thank Aaron Henricksen for all his hard work to bring the company where it is today and look forward to continuing our work together in growing Angus Knight’s international operations.”

