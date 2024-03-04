Mesma partners with Yorkshire Learning Providers as a Patron member

Yorkshire Learning Providers are delighted to announce Mesma as our 2024 patron sponsor! We look forward to working with Mesma to support our members and their vision of quality improvement across the FE sector.

Alex Miles, Managing Director, Yorkshire Learning Providers:

“It’s great to have Mesma join us as our 2024 Patron and it is an extra special one, as the team at Mesma have been huge supporters of our network, myself and my team for many years. Lou has been a real support for me personally & professionally over the years and has worked with our network members across different remits pretty much since our company launched, so we are excited to be working even more closely with them throughout the next 12 months. All kicking off with our Members Conference being held on 26th March, then our combined passion and dedication to training providers and the FE sector will bring lots of benefits & exciting plans that support our members, their learners and employers”

Carole Loader, COO, Mesma:

“The team at Mesma are thrilled to become patrons of Yorkshire Learning Providers as we join in the celebrations of YLPs 20th year. We share YLP‘s relentless passion and commitment to supporting all members to strive for the best possible quality provision. We have long championed a practical and straightforward approach to building excellence in quality practices, with a keen focus on what truly benefits learners. This ethos is widespread among our Yorkshire-based customers and colleagues.”

Lou Doyle, CEO, Mesma:

“The next 12 months are predicted to be particularly eventful for our sector, during this time our software and resources roadmap will provide even greater clarity and confidence in quality assurance and improvement and we are looking forward to sharing updates with members and taking valuable feedback. We’re especially grateful for the input we’ve already received from YLP members during the planning of the Quality Professionals Awards. They have been instrumental in shaping our approach as founders. We are excited for the first awards ceremony set for Leeds in June 2024 with YLP Managing Director, Alex Miles joining the panel of esteemed judges.”