New Chief Operating Officer appointed by IMP Software

IMP Software, market-leading specialists in purpose-built budgeting, forecasting and reporting software for Multi-Academy Trusts (MATs), has appointed its first Chief Operating Officer.

Zanna Patchett has joined the company after nearly six years with REPL Group, a global consultancy and technology group specialising in workforce transformation, supply chain, customer experience and enterprise systems, that was subsequently acquired by Accenture.

A corporate and commercial lawyer by background, Zanna was previously a Partner at Hill Hofstetter, a Senior Associate at Pinsent Masons, and a Solicitor at Eversheds in a legal career spanning 16 years, spending most of her professional life to date in Birmingham.

She has now taken up her COO position at IMP Software with day-to-day responsibility for central operations and, in particular, the customer-facing implementation and support teams, and resource planning.

Based in Warwick, Zanna has also been a school governor for 13 years, including four years as Chair, at Wolverton Primary School.

“I was keen to find the right fit in terms of the business, its ambition for growth, entrepreneurial approach, culture and values,” Zanna said. “What struck me immediately about IMP is that people are at the heart of everything we do, colleagues as well as customers, and we have a true culture where all of our people are absolutely passionate about delivering excellent customer experiences. IMP’s success to date and vision for the future are also hugely exciting.”

“I have experience of working with ambitious businesses at every stage in their growth journey, and I look forward to working with the Board on our strategic planning and continuing to grow and consolidate our position as the market leader in our sector. I have a genuine passion for education and technology. We want to be a lot, lot bigger than we are today and we want to be a great place to work. This is why I joined: drive and passion.”

IMP Software Co-Founder Will Jordan said:

“We are delighted to welcome Zanna to the team. This is a significant appointment for IMP that will further expand our expertise to both customers and across the wider business, as well as increase our resilience as a company. It also reflects the fantastic growth we have had since we started out four years ago. I am pleased that we have been able to find somebody with both the right cultural alignment who also ticks all of the right boxes in terms of experiences, qualification and expertise. I am really looking forward to working with Zanna in her new role.”

IMP Software, which was established in 2019 and is based in Exeter and Peterborough but operates as a virtual team nationwide, works with over 300 MATs and nearly 3,000 schools, supported by a team of over 50 specialists.

